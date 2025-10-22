REPROCELL USA Receives Funding from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF)

REPROCELL USA is proud to announce it has received funding from Maryland Stem Cell Commission through its Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF) via the Manufacturing Assistance Grant Program, as a part of the July 2025 grant cycle. This grant will support the development of a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) in Maryland.

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REPROCELL is a leader in producing clinically relevant human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs). These hiPSCs are generated from healthy donors that have been ethically consented and screened for eligibility using the strict requirements established by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Further viral testing is conducted to meet the regulatory requirements set by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). This grant, titled: "Development of a Centralized (GMP) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and iGRP manufacturing" will support the establishment of a clean room equipped for large-scale GMP grade cell therapy product manufacturing. The addition of this capability will enable REPROCELL to offer two distinct GMP technologies under one roof. In 2024, MSCRF funded a grant for the development of the "Enhancement of Capabilities of Existing Cytocentric® Xvivo System Model 2 from BioSpherix", which is a closed GMP system designed for manufacturing master cell banks. The addition of new CDMO capabilities will allow REPROCELL to provide working cell banks for cell therapy products, GMP grade differentiation, gene editing services and large-scale mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) generated from hiPSC, known as iMSC. This grant from MSCRF under their manufacturing assistance program is a 1:1 match grant, where REPROCELL will match funds provided by MSCRF dollar for dollar.

Cytocentric Xvivo System 2 at REPROCELL

"We are pleased to support REPROCELL USA as they expand their GMP manufacturing capabilities in Maryland," said Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D., executive director of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF). "REPROCELL is strengthening Maryland's leadership in regenerative medicine by building essential manufacturing infrastructure to bring stem cell-based therapies from bench to bedside."

About REPROCELL:

REPROCELL provides services and reagents to support the entire drug discovery pathway. BioServe-brand, established in 1989, provides researchers with biorepository, molecular services provide, human tissue samples and services to support a wide variety of research and development, as well as provide a starting point for stem cell research. Stemgent-brand stem cell products and services, along with REPROCELL brand differentiated cells and reagents, enable researchers to bring the power of stem cells to bear on human disease. Alvetex-brand 3D culture products provide a physiologically relevant environment for cells that mimic the in vitro situation. Biopta-brand human tissue assays provide pharmaceutical companies with physiologically relevant information on human tissue prior to clinical trials. REPROCELL, founded in 2002, is based in Yokohama, Japan and has laboratories in Beltsville, MD, USA, Glasgow, UK and Hyderabad, India to support global research efforts.

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission and Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, through its Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, focuses on identifying and funding cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine in Maryland. MSCRF's Accelerating Cures initiative comprises programs that help transition human stem cell-based technologies from the bench to the bedside as well as mechanisms to build and grow stem cell companies in Maryland.

