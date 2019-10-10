Reprocessed Medical Devices Market to Hit $3 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market is projected to cross USD 3 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing usage of reprocessed products in various cardiac surgeries coupled with growing blood pressure monitoring applications should propel medical device reprocessing market growth. Blood pressure cuffs are extensively used in blood pressure monitoring, as it can be reprocessed again for monitoring. Moreover, usage of blood pressure cuffs in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers proves beneficial for the business growth of the reprocessed medical device market. However, increasing surgical site infections (SSI) due to improper sterilization may restrict reprocessed medical devices market growth over the coming years.

The reprocessed medical devices market is projected to register above 15% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, driven by favorable regulatory scenario for effective patient management.

Favorable regulatory scenario for minimizing the risk of infection from reusable devices drives reprocessed medical device demand. Reusable devices get contaminated and soiled with microorganisms, thus can cause serious infections leading to death. As a result of several such factors and to reduce Health Care-Associated Infections (HAIs), the FDA has undertaken various initiatives for effective patient management. Additionally, the FDA raises awareness of public health concerns and promotes collaboration among manufacturers and health care facilities. Thus, the above mentioned aspects augment the reprocessed medical devices business growth.

The cardiovascular medical devices segment was valued at over 700 million in 2018 and will witness momentous growth during the forthcoming years. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and relatively affordable costs of cardiovascular reprocessed medical devices boosts segmental growth. Advancements and availability in electrophysiology cables, diagnostic electrophysiology catheters, cardiac stabilization and positioning devices further accelerate the business growth of the reprocessed medical device market.

The hospitals segment accounted for around 63% revenue share in 2018 and will show substantial CAGR by 2025. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and accessibility of wide-ranging services coupled with reimbursement policies stimulate segmental growth. Moreover, government implements certain initiatives and provides funds to hospitals that are covered under the public sector for better patient outcomes that will upsurge business growth of the medical device reprocessing market. Also, reprocessed devices provide reliable patient care. With additional savings in hospital expenditure and advantages to the environment, this further drives the business growth for reprocessed medical devices.

The North America reprocessed medical devices market was valued at more than USD 600 million in 2018. The increasing need to lessen potential damage and waste generation in the environment owing to rising waste landfills should drive regional growth. Developments and improvement in reprocessed medical devices fosters business growth. Moreover, key industry players inculcate advanced technology, resulting in the superior quality of reprocessed devices that reduces the chance of surgical site infections, and is expected to favor regional growth.

Some of the prominent business players working in the reprocessed medical devices market include Stryker, GE Healthcare, Medline Industries, Innovative Health, Ethicon, ReNu Medical, SureTek Medical, Vanguard, Medtronic, Teleflex and Soma Technology. Numerous initiatives undertaken by manufacturers including collaborations and mergers should propel industry growth. For instance, in April 2018, Medline opened a plant in Texas, specialized in producing custom surgical procedural trays. It will enable hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in optimizing operating room inventory, improve efficiency & drive improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, in March 2017, Ethicon completed the acquisition of Torax Medical, a privately held company. This acquisition provided Ethicon with expanded opportunities for minimally invasive products. The strategy was aimed at enhancing the company's existing product portfolio as well as strengthening its market position.

