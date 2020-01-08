Reproductive Biology Associates Announces Opening of New Location in Cartersville, Georgia

This 2,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility offers a full range of comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for women and men, including consultations, ultrasounds, bloodwork, as well as semen analysis, saline infusion sonohysterograms and OB checks. This expansion marks the seventh location for RBA, which also has offices in metro Atlanta, Cumming, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, Marietta and Piedmont.

The new location will be spearheaded by RBA's renowned physicians, who boast more than 200 years of cumulative experience in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and have achieved in excess of 30,000 babies. Joining the award-winning team of reproductive endocrinologists is Dr. Monica Best, who has spent her career caring for patients in the Atlanta market.

"RBA has a solid reputation as being the area's leader in reproductive healthcare, giving each patient an individualized treatment plan that offers the latest in reproductive technologies," says Andrew A. Toledo, M.D., CEO of RBA. "Our expansion into the Cartersville area allows us to reach more patients who are looking to build their families through compassionate, best-in-class fertility service and care."

In addition to its geographical expansion, RBA also recently launched its R-Baby-Assurance program, a financial guarantee program that gives eligible patients who are seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) services the opportunity to pay a flat fee with the guarantee that they will take a baby home, or they are provided a full refund.

Since its inception in 1983, RBA has remained steadfast in its commitment to the development of revolutionary technologies and techniques to enhance pregnancy outcomes. RBA's specialized treatment plans combine compassionate patient care with state-of-the-art technology, much of which its physicians pioneered.

The new RBA facility is located at 962 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Suite 206 in Cartersville, Georgia. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for February 2020.

For more information about RBA, visit https://rbaivf.com/.

About Reproductive Biology Associates

Founded in 1983 and based in Atlanta, RBA is the oldest continuously operating full-service private fertility treatment center in the United States and is led by reproductive endocrinologists Daniel B. Shapiro, MD ; Andrew A. Toledo, MD ; and Zsolt Peter Nagy, PhD, who specializes in embryology . Since its establishment, the center's mission has focused on the development, improvement, and application of clinical and applied sciences to improve fertility care, with its RBA team being responsible for several notable firsts in reproductive medicine.

In 2016, RBA joined forces with Lee Equity Partners, serial entrepreneur Martín Varsavsky, and MyEggBank North America to establish Prelude, a comprehensive fertility company that is now the fastest growing network of fertility centers in the United States (Prelude Network). Prelude helps patients achieve their best possible pregnancy outcomes through access to top-tier centers, including RBA, and more than 30 internationally recognized reproductive endocrinologists, placing emphasis on the best clinical protocols and scientific advancements and sharing these best practices across its network.

About Inception

Inception was founded in 2015 with an ambitious goal to create a family of organizations intent on improving the way patients experience their fertility journey. The company's mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system, and enhancing the overall patient experience. Inception's network of full service fertility centers, The Prelude Network, is now the largest of its kind including some of the country's top-tier fertility practices in 17 markets across the US.

www.inceptionllc.com / www.aspirefertility.com

