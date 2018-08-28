Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist Joins Reproductive Partners - San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Partners Fertility Center – San Diego is excited to welcome infertility specialist Dr. Alexander Quaas. Prior to joining Reproductive Partners, Dr. Quaas was a physician and faculty member at Oklahoma University Health Science Center and at the University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland.

Dr. Quaas is a board certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist and an Assistant Clinical Professor of Reproductive Medicine at the University of California, San Diego. He earned his M.D. from the University of Manchester and his Ph.D. from the Albert Ludwig University in Germany. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Harvard University and his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Southern California.

"I received a very warm welcome and immediately felt part of the RPSD family. There is a wonderful team spirit in the practice, and everyone takes great pride in their daily work. Reproductive Partners provides state-of-the-art patient-centered care in close collaboration with UC San Diego, and I am honored to become part of it," Dr. Quaas said.

Dr. Quaas is involved in teaching and research in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) and on the editorial boards of Fertility and Sterility and the Journal of Assisted Reproductive and Genetics (JARG). Among his numerous teaching and research awards are multiple "Teacher of the Year" honors from Harvard medical students and the prize paper for best overall abstract at the PCRS Annual Meeting in 2011. Dr. Quaas has special interests in endometriosis, adenomyosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, third party reproduction and fertility preservation.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Quaas join our team at Reproductive Partners," said Dr. Gabriel Garzo, the center's medical director. "With his extensive research and clinical experience, he will provide outstanding care for our patients."

Reproductive Partners, located in La Jolla, leads the way in establishing high standards for success and safety during ART treatment. Their fertility specialists are experiencing phenomenal success with single embryo transfer, a procedure that can virtually eliminate twin pregnancies for IVF patients. Their rate of single embryo transfers is among the highest in the nation. For more information about Reproductive Partners, visit https://www.fertilityclinicsandiego.com/.

