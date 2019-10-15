Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Presents Innovative Research at ASRM's 75th Annual Meeting

"I am really proud of our team for making significant contributions to the expanding knowledge base that ultimately drives better patient care," stated Dr. Alan B. Copperman, Co-Director of RMA of New York, Vice Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

In an award winning study, Dr. Sydney Chang and co-authors at RMA of New York evaluated the correlation between paternal age of patients undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) and neonatal outcomes. Ultimately, the team found no increased likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos from older men and also showed that the pregnancies carried by partners of older men had comparable miscarriage rates, live birth rates, and neonatal outcomes to those from younger men. The research study received the prestigious Society for Male Reproduction and Urology (SMRU) award.

Dr. Taraneh Nazem presented research focused on improving patient outcomes by identifying molecular markers that predict successful implantation. Her ground-breaking research focused on the mitochondrial content of individual cells. Dr. Nazem concluded that chromosomally normal embryos with increased mitochondrial DNA levels have a higher likelihood of creating healthy pregnancies. She postulated that biological assays of mitochondrial content may soon become a clinical marker for selecting the highest quality embryo in an IVF cycle.

Other RMA of New York investigator presentations examined patients with severe male factor infertility, the effect of fibroid removal (myomectomy) on ovarian reserve, and the increased utilization of expanded carrier screenings (ECS) and preconception counseling in patients undergoing IVF.

Dr. Copperman added, "This year's research spanned the gap from the molecular, to the patient, to the population as a whole. By accessing and interpreting genetic sequences, and by using machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence, we can better inform infertile couples and can positively impact their likelihood of success."

