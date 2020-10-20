Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Presents Innovative Research at ASRM's Virtual 76th Annual Meeting

The team published abstracts related to access to care, in vitro fertilization, use of donor eggs, genetic causes of infertility, the impact of COVID-19 on fertility and optimal pathways to help our patients reach their family building goals.

"Under incredibly difficult circumstances, our scientific and clinical team demonstrated tenacity and commitment, as they continued to perform research and share their findings with the community," stated Dr. Alan B. Copperman, Co-Director of RMA of New York, Vice Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. "Among the 31 scientific abstracts accepted, most notably the team found that in the period following the COVID-19 surge in New York City, IVF success rates were not affected and miscarriage rates did not increase. This is so reassuring to our patients."

Additional presentations by the RMA of New York and Mount Sinai researchers involved utilizing "big data" to improve pregnancy outcomes. In one study focusing on IVF outcome predictors, Dr. Jenna Friedenthal and co-authors at RMA of New York demonstrated that patients with a prior history of cesarean section have a decreased implantation rate in subsequent cycles. Other RMA of New York presentations examined baseline progesterone levels and its impact on embryo quality, the effect of pretreatment oral contraceptives on frozen embryos, and how to utilize large data sets and personalized medicine to help patients determine the number of embryos needed to achieve their desired family size.

On the molecular level, RMA researchers partnered with Dr. Amit Sinha, CEO of Basepair, an online NGS analysis platform, to identify early gene expression differences in male and female embryos, and drivers of human X chromosome inactivation. Lead author Dr. Christine Briton Jones commented, "This work is landmark in that using computational and genomic tools, we now have a new window into early sexual dimorphic events in humans. Further research could provide clues to basic developmental events and guide us toward advances in regenerative medicine."

Also, of note, RMA collaborated with fertility benefits provider Progyny and presented a multi-center cohort study of 8,441 patient journeys that evaluated numerous factors that predicted whether a patient progressed from consultation to fertility treatment. The findings will be used to develop support strategies that ease the burden of treatment for infertility patients.

Dr. Copperman added, "Using a combination of heart and mind; emotion and science; and experience and data, we are improving patient outcomes. I am proud of our team's commitment to our patients and to scientific discovery".

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York, LLP

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York consistently reports to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) high success rates in the treatment of infertility. RMA of New York is committed to increasing access to care by helping patients optimize their insurance coverage and access financing options for treatment. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, women choosing single parent motherhood, and women pursuing fertility preservation. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has five patient care facilities in New York, including four facilities in Manhattan, as well as sites in Brooklyn, Westchester, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Wolfe

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

212-756-5777

SOURCE Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Related Links

http://www.rmany.com

