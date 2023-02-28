Reproductive Medicine Associates Opens First Center in Houston and Expands Access to Outstanding Fertility Care for Texans

Emphasis on Research & Innovation, Top Tier Physicians Offer Best-in-Class Reproductive Services to Houston Residents

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates recently announced the opening of its newest fertility center in Houston, marking RMA's first expansion into the Lone Star State and adding to an extensive network of clinics around the country.

The Houston clinic, located at 888 Westheimer Road, Suite 200 in Houston's Montrose area, brings the comprehensive and patient-centered approach to fertility assessment and treatment that RMA is known for, ensuring that family-building goals can be achieved in one convenient location.

The full-service center will offer a range of treatments, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg freezing to meet patients at any stage of their fertility journeys. RMA ensures that all types of families have an opportunity to grow, with resources and options for LGBTQ+ and single individuals to begin building their families.

Medical Director Nola Herlihy, M.D., has dedicated her career to building families through her practice and extensive fertility research with RMA. Dr. Herlihy completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility through the Thomas Jefferson IVIRMA program where she focused on techniques in the embryology lab and preimplantation genetic testing. Her research has been published in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, Fertility and Sterility and other peer-reviewed journals. "My partner and I provide patients with evidence-based treatment plans and we see our patients at every visit. We perform all procedures and provide results immediately," Dr. Herlihy said. "The location features on-site endocrine, andrology and embryology labs and surgical capabilities, in addition to resources to help support and educate patients through their fertility journeys from consultations and genetic testing to IVF and beyond."

Dr. Herlihy is joined in the Houston clinic by Dr. Caroline Juneau, M.D., a board-certified specialist in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI). Dr. Juneau, like Dr. Herlihy, aims to be integral to the Montrose and greater Houston communities, bringing RMA's success rates and patient-centered care to Texas.

"We were attracted to Montrose by the community's diversity and are eager to provide personalized, holistic care to all those who seek reproductive medicine assistance," said Dr. Juneau. "Our team is truly focused on elevating the patient experience, which is why we chose a location at the heart of a lively community surrounded by yoga studios, boutiques, cafes and ice cream shops to enhance every visit to RMA."

The team at RMA Houston plans to hold events to help educate prospective and current patients on different fertility topics including egg freezing, genetic testing, and IVF, partnering with local businesses along the way. On March 8th they will be hosting "A night in with our doctors," a free fertility-focused event in celebration of International Women's Day. Further details on all events can be found here.

RMA Houston is officially open and scheduling new patient visits. Appointments can be made by calling the office at (281) 643-7703 or visiting www.rmahouston.com. Individuals and couples worried about financing their fertility treatments should check whether their health insurance plan covers comprehensive reproductive services. If fertility treatments are not covered by their insurer, many employers offer supplemental coverage through benefit providers like Progyny.

About RMA

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) has been helping build families through the most advanced treatment options and patient-centered fertility care for over 20 years. RMA is a leader in IVF research, pioneering the Single Embryo Transfer (SET), increasing safety for mom and baby and Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), dramatically increasing successful outcomes. With access to practices nationwide, RMA has helped welcome over 50,000 babies into loving families. Learn more at rmanetwork.com.

