Reproductive Partners Fertility Center - San Diego, a Pioneer in Elective Single Embryo Transfer, Welcomes Two Female Physician Leaders to its Center of Excellence in Fertility Care

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Partners Fertility Center – San Diego welcomes Dr. Jamie Stanhiser and Dr. Tracy Harrison, two leading physicians in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility to their staff of fertility specialists. The two doctors join a dynamic team of physicians, all of whom hold clinical faculty or full-time appointments at nearby University of California, San Diego.

The practice continues to achieve higher success rates than the national average and is experiencing significant growth. A pioneer in the practice of elective single embryo transfer, quality of patient care remains at the core of Dr. V. Gabriel Garzo's vision.

"We are so thrilled to bring on these two outstanding physicians, who will bring their knowledge and expertise to continue the tradition of high success rates with low multiple pregnancies." - Dr. V. Gabriel Garzo, Reproductive Partners - San Diego Founder and Medical Director.

Dr. Stanhiser is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego. She earned her Doctor of Medicine at Loma Linda University School of Medicine and went on to complete her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. She received further advanced subspecialty fellowship training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and completed her Master of Science in Clinical Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Stanhiser has authored many peer reviewed publications and presented her research at national conferences, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

"I am deeply dedicated to providing personal, compassionate, and excellent patient care to help dreams of family be fulfilled," said Dr. Stanhiser.

Dr. Harrison is a graduate of Stanford University. She earned her Doctor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Harrison completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and will earn her Master of Advanced Studies in Clinical Research in 2020 at the University of California, San Diego. In addition to her clinical activities, Dr. Harrison has published on multiple topics in reproductive health including PCOS and the management of fibroids. She is a board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, and holds a faculty position as Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Harrison said, "Providing reproductive care, conducting research, and educating the next generation of reproductive endocrinologists all contribute to my ultimate goal of helping patients achieve their fertility goals."

Reproductive Partners Fertility Center - San Diego is a center of excellence in fertility care which consistently achieve success rates significantly higher than the national average. Located in La Jolla, California, the practice was founded in 1998 by Dr. V. Gabriel Garzo and Dr. David Meldrum. The center employs a team of seventy clinical staff, embryologists, and physicians who are dedicated to individualized patient care, and the practice of single embryo transfer to achieve one healthy baby at a time. For more information about Reproductive Partners Fertility Center - San Diego visit, https://www.fertilityclinicsandiego.com/ .

Contact:

Dayna Fischer

Marketing Development Manager

Reproductive Partners Fertility Center – San Diego

9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite 800

La Jolla, CA 92037

Email: dayna.fischer@integramed.com

Phone: 858.333.6172

SOURCE Reproductive Partners Fertility Center

Related Links

http://www.fertilityclinicsandiego.com

