Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey Joins The Prelude Network® Establishing the Network's First Clinics in New Jersey

The largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America announces its first clinics in New Jersey, expanding Prelude's comprehensive fertility services to aspiring parents

HOUSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network®, (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today that Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (RSCNJ), a premier provider of comprehensive fertility services in Central New Jersey, has joined the international network of best-in-class fertility clinics.

RSCNJ currently has three locations throughout Central New Jersey, including Eatontown, Lawrenceville, and Toms River. This partnership expands Prelude's presence into New Jersey and will be welcomed by other Prelude regional practices, including NYU Langone Fertility Center and Main Line Fertility.

For 20 years, the RSCNJ clinics have provided compassionate care with cutting-edge fertility services to thousands of aspiring parents. Joining Prelude gives the clinics and its providers the exclusive opportunity to engage with and learn from the Prelude's expansive and growing community of physicians, many of whom have spearheaded today's advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). RSCNJ offers comprehensive care with all of the latest infertility treatments, IVF, artificial inseminations, drug therapies, and more.

Led by William Ziegler, DO, FACOG and Alan Martinez, MD, FACOG, the RSCNJ experienced staff of board-certified doctors, nurses, and technicians fully understand the emotional and medical challenges of infertility care. As the Medical Director of RSCNJ, Dr. Ziegler started the first egg donor program based in Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey. Dr. Martinez is a specialist in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility with expertise in hysteroscopic and advanced laparoscopic surgery. Both physicians strive to make patients feel calm, comfortable, and confident throughout their course of treatment.

"Prelude is proud to welcome Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey to the largest network of fertility clinics in North America and expand our world-class care to the state of New Jersey," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™ (Inception), the parent company to Prelude. "We are excited to expand Prelude's reach as the demand for quality reproductive services continue to grow, and we look forward to working with the RSCNJ team to further the science of reproductive medicine."

"We are thrilled to join Prelude and become part of an esteemed network of fertility clinics," says Dr. Ziegler. "At RSCNJ, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to be a parent, and we look forward to collaborating with Prelude's physicians and Inception's brands to make that dream a reality."

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

