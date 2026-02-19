Reprotech and EngagedMD Partner to Modernize Off-Site Storage Consents for Fertility Clinics

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprotech, a leading provider of cryostorage technology, off-site storage, and logistics services for reproductive specimens, today announced a new partnership with EngagedMD, the trusted leader in patient journey management for specialty healthcare, to simplify off-site storage consent workflows for fertility clinics. With this partnership, Reprotech can now digitally integrate its storage consent process into the workflows of the majority of U.S. fertility clinics, leveraging EngagedMD's broad market adoption and infrastructure that has facilitated more than 17 million informed consent forms worldwide.

Through a secure digital integration, clinics can now send and manage Reprotech storage and transportation consent forms within EngagedMD's platform, reducing manual paperwork and administrative complexity while supporting standardized, compliant documentation. The integration embeds off-site storage consents directly into existing digital patient journeys, eliminating fragmented processes and improving operational continuity.

"Clinics are balancing increasing operational demands while staying focused on patient care," said Brad Senstra, Reprotech CEO. "By integrating Reprotech consents directly into EngagedMD's digital workflow, we're helping clinics streamline a critical step in the storage process."

The partnership enables a more seamless experience for patients, allowing required consent documentation to be completed digitally in one place, while providing clinics with improved visibility and consistency across off-site storage workflows.

EngagedMD supports more than 250 fertility clinics worldwide with digital education, informed consent, and patient journey management solutions designed specifically for reproductive medicine. By standardizing complex workflows and reducing administrative friction, EngagedMD enables clinical teams to operate more efficiently while ensuring patients feel informed and supported at every step of care.

"Off-site storage is a critical extension of the patient journey, yet it has historically required manual coordination and fragmented documentation," said Jeff Issner, CEO at EngagedMD. "By integrating Reprotech's storage consents directly within our platform, we're helping clinics simplify compliance and reduce administrative burden, delivering a more cohesive experience for both staff and patients."

Together, Reprotech and EngagedMD are helping fertility clinics reduce administrative burden, strengthen compliance, and deliver a smoother experience from clinic to cryostorage. The integration extends both companies' commitment to operational excellence into the off-site storage process, helping clinics maintain continuity and compliance beyond the walls of the practice.

About Reprotech

Reprotech is a leading provider of cryostorage technology, off-site storage, and logistics services for reproductive specimens and related tissues. With five biorepositories nationwide, Reprotech partners with fertility clinics, hospital systems, donor banks, and andrology laboratories across North America to support secure, compliant long-term storage.

Built on decades of experience and driven by continuous innovation, Reprotech helps clinics reduce storage burden, manage risk, and remain focused on patient care. Purpose-built technologies, rigorous compliance standards, and hands-on operational expertise ensure customers have secure options for preserving what matters most today and into the future. Learn more at www.reprotech.com.

About EngagedMD

EngagedMD is the leading Patient Journey Management platform that helps specialty care teams deliver consistent, informed, and efficient experiences at scale. EngagedMD's integrated product suite — Learn, Sign, and Navigate — standardizes patient education, streamlines digital signing, and guides patients through every step of care. Trusted by more than 250 fertility clinics worldwide, EngagedMD has educated over 3.8 million patients and facilitated more than 17 million informed consent forms. By reducing administrative friction and improving preparedness, EngagedMD enables clinics to operate more efficiently while supporting patients with clarity, confidence, and a better overall care experience from the first consult through treatment. Today, two-thirds of all fertility patients across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. rely on EngagedMD to support their care. Learn more at www.engagedmd.com.

