RepSpark Announces B2B E-Commerce Agreement With PGA Golf Exhibitions for the 2021 PGA Show Virtual Experience and Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RepSpark announces an agreement with PGA Golf Exhibitions to provide B2B e-commerce solutions to participating companies through the PGA Merchandise Show virtual platform.

"We are excited to work with PGA Golf Exhibitions to provide exhibitors with an enhanced way to connect with buyers during the 2021 virtual PGA Merchandise Show. From a dynamic digital catalog to the final transaction, Accelerate showrooms improve the attendee experience. We've been the leading B2B eCommerce platform in golf and sports verticals and are proud to provide the Accelerate platform for the PGA Show," says Meghann Butcher, President of RepSpark.

The PGA Merchandise Show, the world's largest annual gathering of the golf industry, traditionally hosts nearly 40,000 golf industry professionals from around the world to discover the newest trends and technology from some 1,000 exhibiting golf companies and brands. In 2021, the 68th edition of the PGA Merchandise Show, Jan. 26-29, will instead drive business, education, and networking through a cutting-edge, highly interactive virtual experience and marketplace. The virtual platform will allow PGA Professionals, golf retailers, industry leaders, and manufacturers to participate from the safety of their homes, facilities, or offices while continuing to connect with buyers.

Hundreds of exhibiting companies will have access to Accelerate by RepSpark, a solution to facilitate business directly within PGA Show virtual showrooms. Accelerate simplifies the sales order, transaction, and fulfillment process by offering custom line presentations, digital catalogs, virtual showrooms, sales management, analytics, and more.

About RepSpark

RepSpark is an online B2B e-commerce solution for wholesale businesses that allows sales reps and their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. Using the platform, a brand's sales force is able to sell easier and smarter using paperless B2B selling material, like Digital Catalogs, all while strengthening customer-based experiences and optimizing sales for brands. Learn more at repspark.com.

About the PGA Merchandise Show

The PGA Merchandise Show, organized by Reed Exhibitions in partnership with the PGA of America, is the largest annual global summit for the business of golf. The virtual PGA Merchandise Show remains a trade-only event, not open to the public. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

