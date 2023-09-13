REPT BATTERO and POWIN Team Up with 320Ah WENDING Energy Battery for 8.4GWh Indonesian Cell Procurement Project

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A momentous occasion unfolded at the RE+ Expo in the United States as REPT BATTERO joined forces with POWIN, a global energy storage platform provider, to formalize an agreement for an 8.4GWh Indonesian cell procurement project. The focal point of this groundbreaking partnership is none other than REPT BATTERO's latest innovation: the 320Ah battery, ingeniously powered by the cutting-edge WENDING technology.

REPT BATTERO×POWIN Signing Ceremony
This collaboration between REPT BATTERO and POWIN heralds a pivotal milestone within the energy storage sector. With the contract's ink now dry, both entities stand poised to make profound contributions to the renewable energy landscape of Indonesia. The keystone of this partnership is the 320Ah battery, a tangible testament to REPT BATTERO's unwavering commitment to innovation and a dedication to pushing the very limits of energy storage technology.

The 320Ah WENDING ENERGY BATTERY presents remarkable advancements across various fronts. Notably, it achieves high capacity within the same size, showcasing differing capacities while elevating internal cell space utilization by an impressive 4.5%. Its extended lifecycle attributes include a noteworthy cost reduction of 5% in raw materials and components, coupled with a system energy boost exceeding 15%. Moreover, its cost-effectiveness shines through with a cycling life of over 10,000 cycles and a calendar life spanning 15 years. This milestone sets a new industry standard. As these revolutionary 320Ah cells penetrate the Indonesian market, they stand poised to offer robust and sustainable solutions for the storage and distribution of renewable energy.

Mr. Jia Hong, the General Manager for the United States at REPT BATTERO, emphasized, "Our collaboration with POWIN signifies a leap forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge energy storage solutions. The 320Ah WENDING ENERGY BATTERY is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology, and together with POWIN, we aim to usher in a brighter and more sustainable energy future for global."

"REPT continues demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering the latest technological advancements in the energy storage market," said Jason Eschenbrenner, Powin's VP of Global Procurement.  "Our partnership is a testament to our shared vision, where innovation sparks collaboration, and together, we charge toward a brighter future."

ABOUT REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN's rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit https://chinarept.com/en/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/reptbattero/ for more information.

About POWIN

At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power.   As a global energy platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery storage solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources.  To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.  

