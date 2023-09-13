REPT BATTERO and SUNPIN SOLAR Partner to Revolutionize US Renewable Energy with 320Ah WENDING Energy Battery

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RE+ Expo in the United States bore witness to a historic announcement as REPT BATTERO and the leading solar developer, SUNPIN SOLAR, unveiled a groundbreaking partnership. Centered around a transformative 10GWh framework procurement project, this collaboration is poised to reshape the renewable energy landscape in the United States. At its core lies REPT BATTERO's latest innovation – the Wending battery, boasting a remarkable 320Ah capacity and powered by cutting-edge technology.

REPT BATTERO×SUNPIN SOLAR Signing Ceremony

The 320Ah WENDING ENERGY BATTERY presents remarkable advancements across various fronts. Notably, it achieves high capacity within the same size, showcasing differing capacities while elevating internal cell space utilization by an impressive 4.5%. Its extended lifecycle attributes include a noteworthy cost reduction of 5% in raw materials and components, coupled with a system energy boost exceeding 15%. Moreover, its cost-effectiveness shines through with a cycling life of over 10,000 cycles and a calendar life spanning 15 years. This milestone sets a new industry standard.

The partnership between REPT BATTERO and SUNPIN Solar ushers in a pivotal era for the renewable energy sector. The agreement forged between these two industry giants holds the promise of redefining how renewable energy is generated, stored, and distributed across the nation. The linchpin of their collaboration focuses on deploying REPT BATTERO's revolutionary 320Ah battery, serving as a testament to their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology.

Dr. Hui Cao, Founder and Chairman of REPT BATTERO, stated, "Today marks a momentous occasion in the world of renewable energy. Our collaboration with SUNPIN SOLAR represents a significant leap forward in our collective mission to transform the energy landscape of the United States. The Wending battery, with its impressive capacity and enhanced efficiency, epitomizes our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Together with SUNPIN SOLAR, we aim to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and contribute to a greener future for all."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Tom Li CEO and chairman of SUNPIN SOLAR concurred, "We are thrilled to partner with REPT BATTERO in this game-changing venture. At SUNPIN SOLAR, we have always been committed to harnessing the power of the sun for a cleaner tomorrow. With the introduction of the 320Ah WENDING ENERGY BATTERY, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our renewable energy goals. This partnership will not only benefit our business but will also have a lasting positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Together, we will pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future."

ABOUT REPT BATTERO

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN's rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit https://chinarept.com/en/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/reptbattero/ for more information.

ABOUT SUNPIN SOLAR:

SUNPIN SOLAR, established in 2012, is one of the leading commercial and utility-scale solar developers in the United States, recognized as a 2019 Top 3 Solar Developer and 2018 Top 4 Solar Developer in the U.S by Solar Power World.

