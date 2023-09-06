REPT BATTERO Expands Global Reach with Inauguration of European Branch

MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO, a global leader in cutting-edge energy storage solutions, marked a historic moment with the official inauguration of its European branch at the REPT BATTERO Germany branch in Munich. Representatives from BMW and Renault, delegates from the German Overseas Chinese Association, representatives from the Labor and Economic Affairs Department of Munich, and delegates from the German Chamber of Commerce China Center, etc. attended the event.

The European branch was established and representatives from each company attended
The European branch was established and representatives from each company attended
European branch opening reception
European branch opening reception

The establishment of the European branch is a strategic move that aligns with REPT BATTERO's optimistic outlook on the electrification sector across various domains such as automotive, maritime, industrial vehicles, and construction machinery. The branch aims to meet the rising demand for reliable new energy power and energy storage systems, facilitate the widespread adoption of clean energy sources, and drive innovation through local collaborations. At the same time, the European branch will become a sales, production, and technology center in the future.

In the whole year of 2022, REPT BATTERO's shipments of energy storage batteries ranked third. In the future, REPT will continue to provide leading technology products for local energy storage customers in Europe, including new energy project development, household storage, industrial and commercial energy storage, and mega energy storage utility.

During the event, REPT BATTERO unveiled its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) roadmap, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in operations by 2026 and value chain Carbon Neutrality by 2035. This roadmap encompasses environmental responsibility goals, support for societal impact initiatives, and governance excellence standards, all aimed at propelling innovation and progress toward a sustainable future.

REPT BATTERO's CEO Dr. Hui Cao delivered an address during the ceremony, expressing, "I'm honored to be here for the grand opening of REPT BATTERO's European branch. We are bringing you cutting-edge battery technology, a seamless industrial chain, and sustainable competitiveness. Our goal has always been to drive the green transition, achieve carbon neutrality, and promote sustainable energy globally. Today, the establishment of our European branch signifies our unwavering commitment to this mission, fortified by our leadership in advanced battery technology." At the same time, the European branch's General Manager, Ms. Diana Cheng, added, "we are thrilled to bring REPT BATTERO's expertise to Europe. Our team is dedicated to delivering top-notch energy solutions, fostering local partnerships, and contributing to the continent's sustainable energy future."

The inauguration of the European branch marks a new chapter in REPT BATTERO's journey toward global leadership in the energy storage industry. The company looks forward to building strong partnerships and contributing to global transition to clean energy.

ABOUT REPT BATTERO
REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (REPT BATTERO), founded in 2017, stands as TSINGSHAN Industry's inaugural investment in the new energy sector. Leveraging TSINGSHAN's rich nickel mine resources, REPT BATTERO focuses on research, development, production, and sales of new energy batteries and system-level applications. The company offers high-quality solutions for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and intelligent power storage. In the whole year of 2022, the installed volume of REPT BATTERO power batteries ranked among the Top 10, and the shipments of energy storage batteries ranked third. With plans to elevate its total capacity to over 150 GWh by 2025, REPT BATTERO is steadfast in its commitment to sustainable energy. For more information, please visit REPT BATTERO's official website and LinkedIn. Please visit https://chinarept.com/en/ and www.linkedin.com/company/reptbattero for more information.

