REPT Battero Showcases New Product Line at The Smarter E Europe, Featuring the World's First 320Ah Battery Available for Sampling

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO, a leading energy storage solution provider, participated in the industry-leading event, Th the European Smart Energy Exhibition, which took place from June 14th to 16th. The company showcased its latest innovation, the Wending battery series, at booth C3-220 during the event, known commonly as The Smarter E Europe.

The main objective of REPT BATTERO's participation was to introduce and promote its Wending battery 320Ah and 340Ah products. The 320Ah model successfully met rigorous TÜV Rheinland certification standards, confirming its position as a leading energy storage solution. By showcasing these innovative products, REPT Battero aimed to expand brand visibility and nurture industry partnerships while exchanging knowledge with key players in the industry.

"We are honored to be a part of the exhibition and are delighted to present our latest technical achievement, the Wending battery series," said Jason Hong, Overseas Sales Director. "These products represent a significant upgrade in product availability, with a remarkable increase in spatial utilization efficiency of over 7%, which means the same volume will have a higher energy capacity."

The Wending series' standout feature is their inclusion of REPT BATTERO 320Ah high-capacity battery cells, the first in the industry to meet UL 9540A certification standards for cells that go above 300Ah. This certification provides a guarantee to users regarding the superior quality and reliability of REPT BATTERO products.

REPT BATTERO has partnered renowned brands like Powin, a leading energy storage system manufacturer. These links validate the company's dedication to excellence and the industry's recognition of its cutting-edge technology.

REPT BATTERO will increase production to meet high demand for its 320Ah battery cells. This makes it the first company in the sector to scale up production, marking a key milestone. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to innovation and their position as a global leader in battery technology.

Data from Gao Gong Industry Institute (GGII) shows that REPT Battero 320Ah battery cells will be the first to be globally available for sampling, which also forms a significant milestone for the industry as it progresses toward advanced energy storage solutions.

The company aims to increase battery production capacity to over 150GWh by 2025. They plan to expand globally by setting up production facilities in Indonesia, France, and North America. These moves will help the company meet the growing demand for energy storage solutions while staying committed to sustainable and reliable power solutions for a greener future.

About REPT Battero

REPT BATTERO was founded in 2017 as Tsingshan Industrial Group's first foray into new energy investment. It specialize in lithium-ion batteries used in power and energy storage systems, and have a registered capital of CNY2.1 billion yuan. Its R&D centers are located in Shanghai, Wenzhou, and Jiaxing. The main products include square aluminum shell-blade lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and ternary batteries for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, engineering machinery, and energy storage solutions. In 2022, Battero REPT ranked among the top ten domestic battery companies by installed capacity.

