Republic Bank of Chicago partners with DataSeers for Fraud and Compliance Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Bank of Chicago partners with Atlanta-based Fintech DataSeers for their innovative fraud and compliance management solution. The bank will be using the latest and most advanced version of FinanSeer®, an artificially intelligent solution specifically designed for the banking and payments space.



DataSeers has an extensive experience focused within the prepaid space and helping businesses with their most vital back-office operations such as compliance, reconciliation, fraud, and analytics. The comprehensiveness nature of the solution is what makes it truly unique.



"We are excited to have Republic Bank of Chicago as a client and are looking forward to this relationship as we build some unique tools as a part of FinanSeer®," commented Adwait Joshi, CEO and Chief Seer at DataSeers.



"The DataSeers solution will play an integral role in Republic Bank's rapidly growing sponsorship and BaaS solutions, and we are excited to start realizing the benefits of all the system has to offer" stated Cami Cantrell, SVP/Bank Sponsorship Program, of Republic Bank of Chicago.



About Republic Bank of Chicago



Founded in 1964, Republic Bank is home to 19 locations in the Chicagoland area. Known as Chicago's hard-working bank, Republic is proud of its local roots and commitment to community. We recognize the importance of being a fiscally sound bank, especially in this current economic environment. With over $2 billion in assets, $230 million in capital strength and a capital-to-asset ratio of over 10.00%, we exceed the federal definition for a "well capitalized" bank. We expect to work hard for the next 55 years, and beyond, to help our customers meet their goals. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID# 40588.



More information is available at www.republicEbank.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.



About DataSeers



Atlanta-based DataSeers has engineered a unique solution for effectively harnessing complex data. Its FinanSeer® software is AI-powered and specifically designed to help banks and payments companies greatly improve their reconciliation, compliance, fraud detection and analytics. DataSeers was recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia as one of its "Top 40 Technology Companies" two years in a row. The company has also received the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions HPCC Systems® Community Recognition Award for creating a "Truly Unique Solution" leveraging the HPCC Systems open source, data lake platform. DataSeers was among Atlanta Inno's 2019 "50 on Fire" companies in Georgia. The company was also a winner in the New to Export category at the 2019 GLOBE Awards presented by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.



For more information, visit www.dataseers.ai or follow it on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



