Republic Business Credit Expands Chicago Team with Addition of Sam Crespo

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Republic Business Credit, LLC

Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 ET

Crespo's hire boosts client support efforts on expanding recourse factoring portfolio

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the addition of Sam Crespo to the Client Management Team as a Collateral Analyst, further strengthening Republic's client services capabilities and commitment to delivering exceptional support. Crespo will work out of the Chicago office and report to Danika Louis, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

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Republic Business Credit Expands Chicago Team with Addition of Sam Crespo
Republic Business Credit Expands Chicago Team with Addition of Sam Crespo

In her new role, Crespo will be responsible for managing collateral verifications, verifying and establishing relationships with new account debtors, and providing comprehensive operational support. As a key client liaison, she will work closely with account executives and portfolio managers to maintain a seamless operational workflow while mitigating risk.

"Sam brings a unique combination of operational expertise and lending knowledge as well as a fantastic energy and a fresh perspective on client service," said Louis. "She understands the critical role factoring plays in helping businesses manage cash flow and pursue growth opportunities. Our clients are going to feel that level of expertise immediately."

Crespo brings a diverse background in daily operations, client relationship management, and contract negotiations to her new role. Throughout her career in secured lending, she has developed deep expertise in both account management and underwriting, giving her a comprehensive understanding of businesses that rely on working capital solutions. A graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago, Crespo began her career in operations management before transitioning to secured lending, where she built a strong track record of supporting clients and driving portfolio performance.

"I enjoy working in the secured lending field, and I am excited to contribute to a team that is recognized throughout the industry for its commitment to clients," said Crespo. "I look forward to leveraging my skills to help our clients achieve their goals and support Republic's continued growth."

Crespo's addition reflects Republic's ongoing investment in talent and resources designed to enhance client service and deliver responsive financing solutions.

For more information about current job openings at Republic, please visit this website.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC

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