Inventory-only loan accelerates growth for early-stage online retailer

Accordion feature allows expansion up to $5 Million

Non-dilutive capital fuels scalable growth trajectory

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the funding of a $2 million e-commerce asset-based lending facility for an Amazon third-party seller of consumer goods. The facility includes an accordion loan feature up to $5 million, providing the scalable capital to support the independent merchant's rapid growth trajectory without diluting shareholders' equity.

Republic Business Credit Provides $2 Million E-Commerce ABL Facility to Emerging Retailer

Founded in 2024, the Company is an emerging force in the e-commerce distribution space, leveraging Amazon's Fulfillment by Amazon Program to distribute products from some of the world's most recognized brands. The Company needed flexible inventory financing but lacked the established trading history that traditional lenders require. Referred by CEO Lee Haskin of Crossroads Financial, Republic's e-commerce asset-based loan was an ideal fit, ensuring steady inventory availability while growing its sales pipeline.

"Having worked with Republic in the past, we knew they were the perfect fit for our client," said Haskin. "We are excited to be the bridge that connects our client with a trusted lender capable of driving their next phase of growth."

Financing online retailers requires disciplined due diligence into inventory liquidation value, revenue stability, merchandising discipline, and Amazon-specific risks like platform fees and algorithm shifts.

"Underwriting this e-commerce reseller required a thorough understanding of their collateral, sales channels, and approach to brand and product selection," said Brian Daray, Senior Vice President, Head of Underwriting at Republic. "We were able to structure a facility that reflects the strength of their underlying business collateral and a viable path to scale with the accordion feature."

Because traditional lenders often lack the specialized industry knowledge required to evaluate e-commerce risks, online retailers frequently face significant hurdles when seeking growth capital.

"This facility reflects our commitment to providing creative financing solutions across the balance sheet to emerging businesses that fall outside the appetite of traditional bank lenders, particularly in the fast-growing e-commerce sector," said Robert Meyers, CEO of Republic Business Credit. "We look forward to being a long-term partner in their success and champion of their continued growth."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC