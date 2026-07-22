Strategic addition supports the company's continued expansion and long-term growth

NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced that Danielle Reboli has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Underwriter, further strengthening its underwriting team as it continues its rapid growth trajectory. Reboli will report to Brian Daray, Senior Vice President, Underwriting Manager, and will leverage her extensive factoring expertise to support the Company's origination efforts and business strategy.

Danielle Reboli Joins Republic Business Credit as Senior Vice President, Underwriter

"Danielle brings a wealth of experience to Republic, making her the perfect fit to help fund our future clients and position them for long-term growth," Daray said. "Strong underwriting is the foundation of every sound financing relationship, and Danielle will have a positive impact on future successes."

The hiring supports Republic's broader strategic objective of expanding its market presence while maintaining the disciplined credit culture that has fueled its success. Reboli has an extensive background in secured lending, with expertise spanning factoring, asset-based lending, international trade finance and purchase order finance. She has held key leadership roles across underwriting, operations, portfolio management, and risk mitigation.

"I am thrilled to join the industry-leading team at Republic," said Reboli. "Combining my years of experience and specialized knowledge with Republic's proven track record will deliver even greater value to our clients. I look forward to identifying new opportunities to help our clients access the capital they need to scale, strengthen operations, and achieve their goals."

Reboli joins Republic during a period of significant momentum. Driven by a substantial increase in funded transactions and net funds employed, Republic's team has grown by over 20 percent in 2026, with eight current openings and additional hiring planned to support expansion.

"Sustainable growth requires a dynamic and deep team that scales alongside our ambition without losing our identity along the way," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Meyers. "Danielle's addition reflects our continued investment in the people, processes and expertise that enable us to serve more clients, enter new markets, and execute our long-term plan."

To learn more about employment opportunities at Republic, please visit this website.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC