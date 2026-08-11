Financing provides immediate working capital to accelerate national sales and support the family office-backed company's aggressive growth strategy

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit has partnered with a prominent family office to provide a $2.5 million receivables financing facility for its precision metal coating company. Based in the Southwest, the Company delivers specialized metal finishing, surface treatment, and chemical coating solutions to manufacturing and industrial clients across the United States. The new financing is structured to meet the Company's working capital requirements and to fuel its aggressive growth strategy, which projects accelerated sales and an expanded customer base.

Republic Business Credit Partners with Prominent Family Office on $2.5 Million Credit Facility

Initially, the sponsor sought a financing partner capable of funding both accounts receivable and equipment. Recognizing Republic's deep expertise in the metal product manufacturing sector, the Company reached out to evaluate structuring alternatives. While Republic presented multiple options, the Company ultimately selected a receivables-only facility to capitalize on Republic's accelerated closing timeline. To support the Company's strong balance sheet, Republic has also offered the flexibility to add an equipment term loan or a capital expenditure facility in the future.

"This partnership underscores the value of strong industry connections and expertise," said Leigh Guglielmo, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Republic Business Credit. "Leveraging both allowed us to meaningfully impact the company's long-term growth potential."

As an ideal partner for family offices and private equity funds, Republic regularly provides flexible accounts receivable financing and debt capital to companies for a variety of strategic uses, including acquisitions, refinancings, and recapitalizations.

"As a wholly owned subsidiary of a bank, we provide the full toolbox to our partners while combining our strength with the heart of an independent commercial finance company," said Robert Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Republic Business Credit. "This unique positioning allows us to structure creative solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of our clients, empowering our clients to capitalize on opportunity and exceed their growth goals."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC