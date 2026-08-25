Customized facility empowers an experienced entrepreneur to scale operations and secure larger regional contracts over the next 24 months

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the funding of a $1 million factoring facility for a Louisiana-based utility infrastructure startup. The customized financing solution provides the essential working capital needed to support the Company's projected growth over the next 18 to 24 months.

Republic Business Credit Provides $1 Million Factoring Line to Support the Growth of a Louisiana-Based Infrastructure Contractor

The Company provides critical construction and infrastructure services to utility, telecommunications, cable, and fiber optic providers throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South. Founded by an entrepreneur with more than a decade of industry experience, the business has established a rapidly growing pipeline of regional opportunities.

As demand for its services increased, the Company sought a flexible financing partner to improve cash flow and support larger contract engagements. Republic Business Credit structured a factoring facility that converts accounts receivable into immediate working capital, enabling the Company to fund daily operations, mobilize crews, strengthen supplier relationships, and pursue new opportunities with confidence.

"Our goal is to provide growing companies with the liquidity they need to capitalize on opportunities without disrupting day-to-day operations," said Benton Hilbun, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer at Republic Business Credit. "This entrepreneur has demonstrated the experience, discipline, and vision needed to execute a successful growth strategy, and we are excited to support the Company's continued expansion."

The facility provides the financial flexibility necessary to meet increasing customer demand and position the Company for sustained growth in the region's expanding infrastructure market over the next two years.

"Unlocking the value of accounts receivable and other assets allows high-growth startups to remain agile," said Robert Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Republic Business Credit. "We are proud to help the Company maintain strong cash flow while expanding its presence in critical infrastructure markets. The future is limitless for this Company."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC