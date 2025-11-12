Republic Capital Group Advises Mercer Advisors on its Acquisition of Beach Freeman Lim & Cleland

NEW YORK and DENVER and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), a leading investment bank specializing in strategic and financial advisory services for wealth and asset management firms and their clients, today announced that it served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Mercer Advisors on its acquisition of tax firm Beach, Freeman, Lim & Cleland ("BFLC").

Mercer Advisors, a national wealth management and financial planning organization managing $90 billion in client assets, is deepening tax capabilities while expanding its Southern California footprint. The addition of BFLC strengthens the family office platform to meet growing demand for sophisticated tax planning. The transaction reinforces Mercer Advisors' commitment to deliver comprehensive, integrated family office services including financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate planning and investment management.

BFLC is a leading Southern California-based tax firm focused on providing tax, accounting and business advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. With 20 tax professionals serving clients across a range of industries and professions including healthcare, real estate, law firms, construction, professional athletes and franchise businesses. The firm operates from offices in El Segundo, Irvine and Ontario, providing deep coverage across the Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire regions. All members of the BFLC team will join Mercer Advisors, with equity ownership opportunities available to full-time employees.

"Mercer Advisors' comprehensive services are the foundation of the top-level fiduciary guidance they deliver to clients. Their excellent team paired with the quality people at BFLC is a great match and it's an honor to be part of bringing them together. This transaction highlights the trend of RIA firms acquiring CPA firms," said John Langston, Founder and CEO of Republic Capital Group.

Daniel Gourvitch, President of Mercer Advisors stated "BFLC is a 'first-call' professional services firm that has developed strong partnerships with clients to support them on their entrepreneurial journeys. Most importantly, their culture of partnership and investing in CPA talent very much mirrors our own. Republic was instrumental in helping us bring BFLC into the Mercer Advisors family."

Mercer Advisor's client assets under management statistic is as of September 30, 2025.

