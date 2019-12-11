Republic Fire Protection Makes Additional Investments

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Fire Protection, Inc. ("Republic"), has made investments in Fort Myers based Gold Coast Fire Protection, LLC ("Gold Coast") and Florida Fire Systems, LLC ("Florida Fire"), both of which provide service and installation of sprinkler and fire alarm systems. No financial terms were disclosed. This is the fourth investment for Republic (formerly Fire Safety Systems) in the last 18 months. Republic investments currently include Gold Coast, Florida Fire, Aegis Fire & Integrated Services and Pro-Tec Fire & Safety.

Republic invests in fire safety companies throughout the U.S. with a current focus in the Southeast. Its model is differentiated in that it seeks to partner with owners of fire safety companies who want to create liquidity but still enjoy running their business. The partner companies maintain their name, autonomy and their team. The arrangement allows partners/owners to maintain a high level of independence, benefit from being part of a larger organization with added resources and continue to share in the additional value created.

"Mike Kolias and I are very excited to be partnering with the team at Republic Fire Protection," said Edgar Blanco, President of Gold Coast. "We see a significant opportunity for our companies to grow and for Republic's continued growth organically and through strategic acquisitions. With Republic's resources and experience, we have the opportunity to further invest in our business, enhance our operational execution, and outpace the competition."

Blanco will continue as President of Gold Coast, and Kolias will continue as President of Florida Fire, overseeing their operations. Their years of experience will be essential as Republic expands its presence in the Southeast.

Republic's coverage now includes Florida, Georgia and the neighboring states. The company is actively seeking to expand the platform with the goal of providing best-in-class fire safety services throughout the U.S.

About Republic:

Republic Fire Protection is a full-service company providing all fire safety and protection needs including, but not limited to, fire extinguishers, emergency and exit lighting, fire sprinkler systems, kitchen and industrial fire suppression systems, and fire alarm systems and monitoring.

For further information, please contact:

Name: Paul Raucci, Vice President of Business Development

Phone: (561) 301-2810

Email: praucci@republicfireprotection.com

SOURCE Republic Fire Protection, Inc.