Republic Fire Protection Makes Additional Investments

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Fire Protection, Inc. ("Republic"), has made an investment in Fire Equipment Company of Florida, Inc. ("FECOF"), which is a market leader in selling, inspecting and servicing fire extinguishers and fire suppression systems in southern Florida. No financial terms were disclosed. This is the fifth investment for Republic (formerly Fire Safety Systems, Inc.) in the last 2 years. Republic investments include Gold Coast Fire & Security, Florida Fire Systems, Aegis Fire & Integrated Services, Pro-Tec Fire Protection and now Fire Equipment Company of Florida.

Republic invests in fire safety companies throughout the U.S. with a current focus in the Southeast. Its model is differentiated in that it seeks to partner with owners of fire safety companies who want to create liquidity but still enjoy running their business. The partner companies maintain their name and their team. The arrangement allows partners/owners to maintain a high level of independence, benefit from being part of a larger organization with added resources and continue to share in the additional value created.

"I am very excited to be partnering with the team at Republic Fire Protection," said Raymond Ricks, President of FECOF. "We see a significant opportunity for our employees and business and for Republic's continued growth through strategic acquisitions. With Republic's resources and experience, we have the opportunity to further invest in our business, cross-sell services and outpace the competition."

Republic's coverage includes Florida, Georgia and the neighboring states. The company is actively seeking to expand the platform with the goal of providing best-in-class fire safety services throughout the U.S.

Republic Fire Protection is a full-service company providing all fire safety and protection needs including, but not limited to, fire extinguishers, emergency and exit lighting, fire sprinkler systems, kitchen and industrial fire suppression systems, and fire alarm systems and monitoring. For the last 40 years, the companies of Republic Fire Protection have been providing customers with best-in-class service.

