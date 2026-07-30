The award-winning acreage community nears completion with its last new cul-de-sac, wooded 1.5-acre homesites from $119,900 and select 7- and 8-acre properties.

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties has announced the final release of homesites at Republic Grand Ranch, marking the last opportunity to purchase directly from the developer in the Montgomery County acreage community. The announcement follows Republic Grand Ranch being named the Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best Community.

Republic Grand Ranch Named Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best Community as Final 30 Homesites Are Released Post this Republic Grand Ranch Named Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best Community as Final 30 Homesites Are Released

"I've been talking about these Grand Ranch communities for more than 10 years," said Houston radio host Michael Berry. "First it was Texas Grand Ranch, and now Republic Grand Ranch. I've watched thousands of my listeners become landowners, and many of them now call each other neighbors. I've met families who bought because they heard me talking about it years ago, and now they're living their dream."

Final Release Highlights

Final homesites available directly from the developer

1.5-acre cul-de-sac homesites starting at $119,900

Creek properties and select 7- and 8-acre options

No required build timeline

Community Features

Republic Grand Ranch is located just north of The Woodlands, with convenient access to Interstate 45 and Lake Conroe. Community features include:

High-elevation wooded homesites

High-speed fiber internet

Underground utilities

Low taxes and no municipal utility district tax

Private parks and walking trails

An 8-acre fishing lake

"It's hard to believe our developer sales are nearing the end. Republic Grand Ranch has been tremendously successful, and this is the best selection and pricing buyers will ever see," said Blake Boyer, Sales Manager for Patten Properties.

Since opening in 2021, Republic Grand Ranch has grown into an established acreage community where families have built homes, formed friendships and created a strong network of neighbors.

Schedule a Private Tour

Only 30 acreage homesites remain. Schedule your private tour to compare available homesites and ask about current pricing, purchase options and manager's specials before the final developer inventory is gone.

Call or Text: 833-208-8953 or visit RepublicGrandRanch.com.

About Patten Properties

Patten Properties is a land development company with more than 40 years of experience and more than 600 communities developed nationwide. The company has closed more than $1 billion in sales and helps Americans achieve the dream of land ownership.

CONTACT:

Heather Robison, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Patten Properties