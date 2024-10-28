Republic Hospitality Announces Exciting Partnership Between Lamar's Sporting Club and Sir Wieners Hot Dogs

In captivating Instagram video captured by influencer Jess Whitney, @chowingdowncharleston showcases the elevated atmosphere of Lamar's paired with the fun and approachable culinary experience that Sir Wieners provides. This recent collaboration is the talk of the town and has taken social media by storm, achieving over 6.2 million views nationwide and growing.

Launched in 2024, Sir Wieners has quickly gained a reputation for its unique twist to the classic hot dog. Known for serving up a luxe variety with delicious toppings, Sir Wieners brings an entertaining and inviting experience to the heart of downtown Charleston. Sir Wieners released an exclusive menu featured at Lamar's offering a range of individual crafted dogs along with the signature 'Wiener Tower'.

From the 'PB Wiener Time' dog layered with smooth peanut butter, crushed pretzels, freshly diced bacon and a touch of garlic crunch, served on a pretzel bun, to 'The Wurst Wiener' featuring bratwurst with caramelized onions and yellow mustard served on a Hawaiian bun, there's an option for everyone.

The iconic 'Wiener Tower' is the fan favorite with an over-the-top tableside presentation. The tower is complemented by an array of gourmet sauces and mouthwatering truffle fries, in addition to featuring all 5 hot dog varieties., Sir Wieners also features custom merchandise, allowing fans to take a piece of the experience home.

"We're excited to see such a positive response from the collaboration. Whether you're a sports enthusiast or simply enjoying an evening out celebrating in Charleston, the 'Wiener Tower' is a must have at Lamar's. The presentation is not only fun, but unique, and the offering is delicious!" said Lea Aylor, CEO of Republic Hospitality.

Lamar's Sporting Club is a haven for like-minded individuals who appreciate nightlife experiences, sports, and exclusivity. The venue features a 2,000 square foot lounge adorned with rich, dark wood paneling, plush leather banquettes, and vintage-inspired decor, offering both comfort and luxury. Lamar's is a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and nightlife fanatics, offering a top-tier experience with a focus on excellent service, great food, and an unbeatable atmosphere. Lamar's is the perfect place to enjoy all your favorite sporting games this season, as well as host private events, corporate networking, happy hours, and holiday parties. Sir Wiener's exclusive menu is now available at Lamar's Sporting Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday located at 570 King Street.

LAMAR'S HOURS OF OPERATION

Sir Wieners Exclusive Menu Available: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Wednesday – Friday 6:00PM – CLOSE

Saturday 11:00AM – CLOSE

Sunday 12:00PM – CLOSE

ABOUT REPUBLIC HOSPITALITY

Republic Hospitality is a prominent hospitality company based in Charleston, South Carolina known for its diverse range of luxury restaurants, lounge, and nightlife establishments. Republic Hospitality boasts a portfolio that includes venues such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N' Bubbles, MESU, Lamar's Sporting Club and Zachary's Daiquiris. Republic Hospitality prides itself on offering exceptional experiences in opulent surroundings providing personalized service. For more information, visit www.republichospitality.com.

SOCIAL

@LamarsCHS – www.lamarssportingclub.com

@sirwieners – www.sirwieners.com

