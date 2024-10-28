Republic Hospitality Announces Exciting Partnership Between Lamar's Sporting Club and Sir Wieners Hot Dogs

News provided by

Republic Hospitality

Oct 28, 2024, 13:26 ET

Elevating the hot dog experience in Charleston, SC while influencing the nation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Hospitality announced a new collaboration between its latest concept, Lamar's Sporting Club and Sir Wieners, offering a unique selection of gourmet hot dog varieties and the exclusive 'Wiener Tower'. This collaboration will now be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 570 King Street.

In captivating Instagram video captured by influencer Jess Whitney, @chowingdowncharleston showcases the elevated atmosphere of Lamar's paired with the fun and approachable culinary experience that Sir Wieners provides. This recent collaboration is the talk of the town and has taken social media by storm, achieving over 6.2 million views nationwide and growing.

Launched in 2024, Sir Wieners has quickly gained a reputation for its unique twist to the classic hot dog. Known for serving up a luxe variety with delicious toppings, Sir Wieners brings an entertaining and inviting experience to the heart of downtown Charleston. Sir Wieners released an exclusive menu featured at Lamar's offering a range of individual crafted dogs along with the signature 'Wiener Tower'.

From the 'PB Wiener Time' dog layered with smooth peanut butter, crushed pretzels, freshly diced bacon and a touch of garlic crunch, served on a pretzel bun, to 'The Wurst Wiener' featuring bratwurst with caramelized onions and yellow mustard served on a Hawaiian bun, there's an option for everyone.

The iconic 'Wiener Tower' is the fan favorite with an over-the-top tableside presentation. The tower is complemented by an array of gourmet sauces and mouthwatering truffle fries, in addition to featuring all 5 hot dog varieties., Sir Wieners also features custom merchandise, allowing fans to take a piece of the experience home.

"We're excited to see such a positive response from the collaboration. Whether you're a sports enthusiast or simply enjoying an evening out celebrating in Charleston, the 'Wiener Tower' is a must have at Lamar's. The presentation is not only fun, but unique, and the offering is delicious!" said Lea Aylor, CEO of Republic Hospitality.

Lamar's Sporting Club is a haven for like-minded individuals who appreciate nightlife experiences, sports, and exclusivity. The venue features a 2,000 square foot lounge adorned with rich, dark wood paneling, plush leather banquettes, and vintage-inspired decor, offering both comfort and luxury. Lamar's is a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and nightlife fanatics, offering a top-tier experience with a focus on excellent service, great food, and an unbeatable atmosphere. Lamar's is the perfect place to enjoy all your favorite sporting games this season, as well as host private events, corporate networking, happy hours, and holiday parties. Sir Wiener's exclusive menu is now available at Lamar's Sporting Club on Friday, Saturday and Sunday located at 570 King Street.

LAMAR'S HOURS OF OPERATION
Sir Wieners Exclusive Menu Available: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 
Wednesday – Friday 6:00PM – CLOSE
Saturday 11:00AM – CLOSE
Sunday 12:00PM – CLOSE

ABOUT REPUBLIC HOSPITALITY
Republic Hospitality is a prominent hospitality company based in Charleston, South Carolina known for its diverse range of luxury restaurants, lounge, and nightlife establishments. Republic Hospitality boasts a portfolio that includes venues such as Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N' Bubbles, MESU, Lamar's Sporting Club and Zachary's Daiquiris. Republic Hospitality prides itself on offering exceptional experiences in opulent surroundings providing personalized service. For more information, visit www.republichospitality.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
J. Michael Walker
Marketing Director, Republic Hospitality
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOCIAL
@LamarsCHS – www.lamarssportingclub.com
@sirwieners – www.sirwieners.com

SOURCE Republic Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

LAMAR'S SPORTING CLUB WELCOMES 2024-25 FOOTBALL SEASON WITH EXCITEMENT

LAMAR'S SPORTING CLUB WELCOMES 2024-25 FOOTBALL SEASON WITH EXCITEMENT

Lamar's Sporting Club of Republic Hospitality is thrilled to announce the arrival of the football season in Charleston and extend a warm invitation...
ZACHARY'S DAIQUIRIS TO FULFILL WISHES TO BENEFIT MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION SOUTH CAROLINA

ZACHARY'S DAIQUIRIS TO FULFILL WISHES TO BENEFIT MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION SOUTH CAROLINA

Republic Hospitality, a prominent South Carolina-based hospitality group renowned for its exceptional portfolio of upscale restaurant, lounges, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Retail

Retail

General Sports

General Sports

Restaurants

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics