Republic Marketing Scores Another Win, Achieving 'Most Tech-Driven Agency' at UK SME Awards

News provided by

Republic Marketing

20 Jul, 2023, 11:41 ET

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham-based digital agency, Republic Marketing has been recognised as the most technology-driven marketing agency at the UK Enterprise Awards (SME Awards). Celebrating the achievements of small and medium-sized businesses across various industries, the awards highlight innovative and successful enterprises.

Republic Marketing's Co-Founder & Digital Strategist, Sajad, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's progress: "Although we're fairly new to the market, we are a lot more agile and ambitious in our use of Martech compared to larger firms. We're currently working with a software developer team in Vancouver, Canada to create our proprietary Martech software, estimated to save marketing professionals up to 20 hours per week in manual tasks."

Sajad also shared insights on Republic Marketing's cutting-edge technology: "Our new solution is built on OpenAI's core and will be enhanced by a custom-made automation engine that further reduces human involvement. To effectively utilise AI in marketing, it's essential to maintain a consistent tone of voice, unique content, and value. Our innovative system automates the entire feedback loop, allowing human resources to focus on the final touches."

"Republic Marketing is proud to be at the forefront of the digital marketing industry, and we're excited to announce our newest project, a cutting-edge Martech software built on OpenAI's core," said Sajad, Co-Founder of Republic Marketing. "Our team is working hard to develop an innovative solution that will give us a significant competitive advantage and help our clients stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving landscape".

The ambitious project promises to become Republic Marketing's new competitive advantage. Last year, the agency also won the Most Revenue-Driven Marketing Company award, thanks to its growth-driven strategies applied to local businesses and SMEs.

With its innovative approach and commitment to using advanced technology, Republic Marketing continues to make a name for itself in the digital marketing landscape.

Located in Birmingham, Republic Marketing is a digital marketing agency that is making significant strides in various sectors. This agency provides a wide range of personalised services, including tailored solutions in social media, paid social, PPC, and strategic planning. The agency's distinct approach and commitment to excellence, together with its consistent track record of exceeding client expectations and prompt delivery, underline its rising prominence in the field.

Contact:
Sajad Entesari
[email protected]
+44121 517 0544

SOURCE Republic Marketing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.