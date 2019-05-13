Republic Of Chile - Announcement Of Tender Offer Purchase Price

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, the Republic of Chile (" Chile ") announced an offer to purchase for cash (the " Tender Offer ") debt securities of the series listed in the table below (the " Old Bonds " and each Old Bonds, a "series" of Old Bonds), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase of the same date (the " Offer to Purchase ").

The Tender Offer commenced at 8:00 a.m., New York time, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and, unless extended or earlier terminated by Chile in its sole discretion, will expire at 8:00 a.m., New York time, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 (the " Tender Period ") and settle on Friday, May 17, 2019 (the " Tender Offer Settlement Date "), subject to pricing and closing of the offering of new bonds to be issued by Chile as described in the Offer to Purchase (the " New Bonds Offering ").

The table below sets forth the purchase price per Ps. 1,000,000 principal amount of Old Bonds of each series (the " Purchase Price ") that Chile will pay pursuant to the Tender Offer for any tendered Old Bonds accepted by Chile (i) excluding accrued interest and (ii) including an amount corresponding to accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Tender Offer Settlement Date (assuming the Tender Offer Settlement Date will be on Friday, May 17, 2019). If the Tender Offer Settlement Date is extended, Chile will announce such extension and the accrued interest through the extended date (using the same methodology) by providing a press release to be distributed through Euroclear and Clearstream, for communication to persons who are shown in the records of the applicable clearing system as holders of the Old Bonds, and through an international news service. Tender orders of Old Bonds may be subject to proration.

Old Bonds

Outstanding Principal

Amount as of Wednesday, May 8,

2019

ISIN

CUSIP

Common

Code

Purchase

Price

(excluding

accrued

interest)

Purchase Price plus

accrued interest(1) 4.5% Bonds due February 28, 2021

(" February 2021 Bonds ")

Ps.931,295,000,000(2)

CL0002329671

N/A

155159847

1,021,500

1,031,143.61018475 4.5% Bonds due March 1, 2021

(" March 2021 Bonds " and together with the

February 2021 Bonds, the " Local Bonds ")

Ps.2,522,020,000,000(3)

CL0002269331

N/A

156267333

1,021,400

1,031,028.10351060 CLP-Denominated 5.50% Bonds due 2020

(" 2020 Bonds ")

Ps.434,345,000,000

US168863AU21

168863 AU2

053154590

1,027,500

1,043,083.33





(1) Assumes that the Tender Offer Settlement Date will be on Friday, May 17, 2019. Calculations for the Local Bonds were made pursuant to the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago) methodology. (2) Includes February 2021 Bonds held by the public in Chile, which are the subject of a local exchange offer in Chile. (3) Includes March 2021 Bonds held by the public in Chile, which are the subject of a local exchange offer in Chile.

Payment of the Purchase Price and accrued interest for Old Bonds accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will be made in U.S. dollars on the Tender Offer Settlement Date, calculated at the Observado rate published in the Diario Oficial on the pricing date of the New Bonds Offering, which is currently expected to be Wednesday, May 15, 2019, which is the same rate at which New Bonds sold in the New Bonds Offering will be converted to U.S. dollars. Holders of 2020 Bonds are advised that the exchange rate used to calculate the Purchase Price and accrued interest in U.S. dollars differs from the exchange rate set forth in the terms and conditions of the 2020 Bonds for the payment of accrued interest.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer are:

Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. Santander Investment

Securities Inc. Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. 540 Madison Avenue, 23rd

Floor New York, New York 10022 United States Attention: Debt Capital Markets 45 E 53rd Street, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022 United States Attention: Liability

Management Team 250 Vesey Street New York, New York 10281 United States Attention: Debt

Capital Markets Collect: +1 (212) 710-6749 Toll-free: +1 (888) 770-4828 Collect: +1 (855) 404-3636 Toll-free: +1 (212) 940-1442 Collect: +1 (212) 225-5559 Toll-free: +1 (800) 372-3930

Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at the above contact.

The Offer to Purchase may be downloaded from the Tender and Information Agent's website at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/chile/ or obtained from the Tender and Information Agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation in New York, at 65 Broadway – Suite 404, New York, NY 10006 (Banks and Brokers call collect: (212) 430-3774; all others call Toll-Free: (866)-470-4500) Attention: Corporate Actions (e‑mail: contact@gbsc-usa.com), or from any of the Dealer Managers.

Contact information: Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

Banks and Brokers Call: (212) 430-3774

All Others Call: (866)-470-4500

NONE OF CHILE, THE DEALER MANAGERS OR THE TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION THAT ANY HOLDER TENDER OR REFRAIN FROM TENDERING ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUCH HOLDER'S OLD BONDS OR THAT ANY HOLDER SUBMIT OR CHOOSE NOT TO SUBMIT AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN THE NEW BONDS IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH A TENDER, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. HOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS WHETHER TO TENDER OLD BONDS, AND, IF SO, THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OLD BONDS TO TENDER AND WHETHER TO SUBMIT AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN THE NEW BONDS IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH A TENDER.

Important Notice

The New Bonds Offering will be made solely by means of an offering memorandum relating to that offering, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an order to buy any New Bonds. You may not participate in the New Bonds Offering unless you have received and reviewed the offering memorandum related to that offering, and not in reliance on, or on the basis of, this announce or the Offer to Purchase. The New Bonds will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and will be offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Old Bonds. The Tender Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the New Bonds Offering and Tender Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Tender Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Tender Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer, including this communication, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or any affiliate of a Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

This announcement and the offer to purchase contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Chile's beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Chile undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Chile cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

ANY DISCLAIMERS OR OTHER NOTICES THAT MAY APPEAR AFTER THIS MESSAGE ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO THIS COMMUNICATION AND SHOULD BE DISREGARDED. SUCH DISCLAIMERS OR OTHER NOTICES WERE AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED AS A RESULT OF THIS COMMUNICATION BEING SENT VIA BLOOMBERG OR ANOTHER EMAIL SYSTEM.

