Republic of Honduras Announces Expiration of Tender Offer

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Honduras (" Honduras ") previously announced an offer (the " Offer ") to purchase for cash its outstanding 6.250% Notes due 2027 (the " Existing Notes "), on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 14, 2026 (the " Offer Document "). The Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 (the " Tender Period Expiration Time ").

Honduras hereby announces today the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Tender Period Expiration Time, as set out in the table below.

Existing Notes

Existing Notes Outstanding Principal Amount as of July 14,

2026 Security Identifier Aggregate Principal Amount of Existing Notes Validly

Tendered 6.250% Notes due 2027 U.S.$700,000,000 Rule 144A CUSIP: 438180 AH4 Rule 144A ISIN: US438180AH47 Rule 144A Common Code: 155344334 Regulation S CUSIP: P5178R AC2 Regulation S ISIN: USP5178RAC27 Regulation S Common Code: 155344342 U.S.$615,671,000

On Thursday, July 23, 2026, or as soon as possible thereafter, Honduras expects to announce (i) the Maximum Purchase Amount, (ii) the amount of Tenders to be accepted for purchase (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the closing of the New Notes Offering (as defined below), and (iii) whether any proration of the Existing Notes has occurred.

The purchase price to be paid per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Existing Notes that are accepted pursuant to the Offer will be an amount equal to the fixed price indicated in the Offer Document and Honduras' press release issued on July 14, 2026 (the " Purchase Price "). If Honduras accepts all or a portion of a holder's validly tendered Existing Notes, such holder will be entitled to receive for such Existing Notes the applicable Purchase Price plus Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer Document), if the conditions of the Offer are met.

Completion of the Offer remains subject to the conditions contained in the Offer Document, including the issuance of new notes by Honduras in an amount and on terms acceptable to Honduras (the " New Notes Offering "), which will be made solely by means of an offering memorandum relating to that offering, and Honduras' sole discretion.

Honduras reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept or not accept any or all valid orders to tender the Existing Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, subject to applicable law. In addition, Honduras expressly reserves the right, for any reason, in its sole discretion, and subject to applicable law, to (i) terminate or withdraw the Offer at any time, (ii) amend the terms of the Offer in any respect, and (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Purchase Amount, including without extending the Offer. In the event of a termination of the Offer, the tendered Existing Notes will be returned to the tendering holder.

The Offer Document may be downloaded from the Global Bondholder Services Corporation's (the " Tender and Information Agent ") website at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/Honduras/ or obtained from the Tender and Information Agent at the contact below:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway, Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774

Toll free +1 (855) 654-2014

E-mail: [email protected]

, or from the Dealer Managers (as defined below).

The dealer managers (the " Dealer Managers ") for the Offer are:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street, 4th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management Group

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106

Toll free: +1 (800) 558-3745 Santander US Capital Markets LLC

437 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10022

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (855) 404-3636

U.S. Collect: +1 (212) 350-0660

Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at the above contact.

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Notes. The Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Offer pursuant to the Offer Document, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer Document or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Offer. Neither Honduras nor any of the Dealer Managers accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Managers or any of their respective affiliates are licensed brokers or dealers in that jurisdiction, the Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Managers or such affiliates on behalf of Honduras in that jurisdiction. Beneficial owners who may lawfully participate in the Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

SOURCE Republic of Honduras