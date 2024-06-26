Republic of Peru Announces Results of Stand-Alone Tender Offers

LIMA, Peru, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offers to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offers") its outstanding 7.350% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2025, 2.392% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2026, 4.125% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2027, 2.844% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030, 2.783% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2031, 2.750% Euro-Denominated Global Bonds due 2026 and 3.750% Euro-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030 (the "Old Bonds") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated June 18, 2024 (the "Tender Offer Document"), as set forth in the table below, today announced that the Tender Offers expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 25, 2024. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Tender Offer Document.

The Purchase Prices in the Tender Offers were set forth in a previous press release. The settlement date for the Tender Offers is expected to be July 1, 2024 (the "Settlement Date").

The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds, the aggregate principal amount tendered and aggregate principal amount accepted in the Tender Offers. Peru has accepted all Old Bonds validly tendered in the Tender Offers.

Old Bonds Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered Aggregate Principal

Amount Accepted 7.350% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2025 U.S. $463,696,000 U.S. $463,696,000 2.392% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2026 U.S. $268,194,000 U.S. $268,194,000 4.125% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2027 U.S. $133,859,000 U.S. $133,859,000 2.844% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030 U.S. $48,736,000 U.S. $48,736,000 2.783% U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2031 U.S. $270,932,000 U.S. $270,932,000 2.750% Euro-Denominated Global Bonds due 2026 €252,551,000 €252,551,000 3.750% Euro-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030 €63,396,000 €63,396,000

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers are:

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park

New York, NY 10036 Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

388 Greenwich Street,

4th Floor

New York, NY 10013 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10179 Santander US Capital Markets LLC

437 Madison Avenue

7th Floor

New York, NY 10022







Attention:

Liability Management Group

U.S. Toll

Free: (888) 292-0070

Collect: (646) 855-8998 Attention:

Liability Management Group

U.S. Toll

Free: (800) 558-3745

Collect: (212) 723-6106 Attention:

Latin America

Debt Capital Markets

U.S. Toll-Free:

(866) 846-2874

Collect: (212) 834-7279 Attention:

Liability Management Group

U.S. Toll Free:



(855) 404-3636

Collect: (212) 940-1442

FURTHER INFORMATION

For copies of the Tender Offer Document, contact the Information Agent for the Tender Offers as follows:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway - Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (855) 654-2014

Email: [email protected] https://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru

