Republic of Peru Announces Results of Switch Tender Offer

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated November 21, 2019, to purchase for cash (i) outstanding U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds (the "Old Global Bonds"), and (ii) sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos (the "Old Bonos Soberanos"), including bonos soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes previously issued by Citibank, N.A., as depositary (the "GDNs", together with the Old Bonos Soberanos and the Old Global Bonds, collectively, the "Old Bonds") in each case as set forth in the table below, today announced that the Offer expired as scheduled at (x) 12:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 21, 2019 for Non-Preferred Tenders (as defined in the offer to purchase dated November 21, 2019 or the "Offer Document) and (y) 4:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 21, 2019 for Preferred Tenders (as defined in the Offer Document"). The Settlement Date for the Offer is expected to be Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.

In accordance with the Offer, Peru has determined the Maximum Purchase Amount of eligible bonos soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, and U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds applicable to the Offer to be approximately S/5,292,350,000 and U.S.$153,339,000, respectively.

Peru priced: (i) a new issuance of its 5.350% sol-denominated bonos soberanos due 2040 (the "New 2040 Bonos Soberanos) and (ii) a further issuance of its 5.400% sol-denominated bonos soberanos due 2034 (the "New 2034 Bonos Soberanos", together with the New 2040 Bonos Soberanos, the "New Bonos Soberanos").

The Purchase Price payable for each U.S.$1,000 or S/1,000, as applicable, principal amount of each series of Old Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release.

For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, NEMONICO, CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code, as applicable, for each Bond subject to the Offer:

Old Bonds Maturity

Date Outstanding

Aggregate Principal

Amount as of

November 20, 2019 (1) ISIN CUSIP Common Code NEMONICO 5.200% Bonos Soberanos due 2023 09/12/2023 S/1,776,910,000 PEP01000C4N3 144A: 715638BZ4 REG S: 715638CA8 199979485 SB12SEP23













5.200% GDNs due 2023 09/12/2023 - 144A: US715638BP60

REG S: USP87324BM36 144A: 715638BP6

REG S: P87324BM3 144A: 080122101

REG S: 080124139















5.700% Bonos Soberanos due 2024 08/12/2024 S/11,544,133,000 PEP01000C4W4 144A: 715638CB6 REG S: 715638CC4 199979701 SB12AGO24













5.700% GDNs due 2024 08/12/2024 - I44A: US715638BT82

REG S: USP78024AB57 144A: 715638BT8 REG S: P78024AB5 144A: 113520477

REG S: 113520485















7.350% U.S. Dollar-Denominated

Global Bonds due 2025 (2) 07/21/2025 U.S.$1,646,481,000 US715638AS19 715638AS1 022518259















4.125% U.S. Dollar-Denominated

Global Bonds due 2027 (2) 08/25/2027 U.S.$1,061,614,000 US715638BU55 715638BU5 128039414





(1) These amounts may include Old Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled.

(2) Each series of Old Global Bonds is admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The final amount of New Bonos Soberanos the Republic will issue in connection with the Offer is subject to final confirmation by the Billing and Delivering Banks for the Offer, and the Billing and Delivering Banks for the Old Bonos Soberanos, GDNs and Old Global Bonds.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of preferred and non-preferred tenders for the Old Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, the pro ration factor, and the amounts accepted for preferred and non-preferred tenders.

Old Bonds Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

(Preferred Tenders /

Non-Preferred Tenders) Proration Factor

(Preferred Tenders /

Non-Preferred

Tenders) Aggregate Principal

Amount of Preferred

Tenders Accepted Aggregate Principal

Amount of

Non-Preferred

Tenders Accepted 5.200% Bonos Soberanos

due 2023(1) S/467,537,000 / S/ 0 100% / 100% S/467,537,000 S/0









5.700% Bonos Soberanos

due 2024(1) S/4,824,513,000 / S/ 300,000 100% / 100% S/4,824,513,000 S/300,000



(1) Includes the 5.200% GDNs due 2023 issued by Citibank, N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru in accordance with the Offer.

(2) Includes the 5.700% GDNs due 2024 issued by Citibank, N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru in accordance with the Offer.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of tenders for each series of the Old Global Bonds, the pro ration factor for each such series, and the amounts accepted for preferred and non-preferred tenders.

Old Bonds Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

(Preferred Tenders /

Non-Preferred Tenders) Proration Factor

(Preferred Tenders /

Non-Preferred Tenders) Aggregate Principal

Amount of Preferred

Tenders Accepted Aggregate Principal

Amount of Non-Preferred

Tenders Accepted 7.350% Global Bonds

due 2025 U.S.$82,910,000 /

U.S.$21,955,000 100% / 100% U.S.$82,910,000 U.S.$21,955,000









4.125% Global Bonds

due 2027 U.S.$11,900,000 /

U.S.$36,574,000 100% / 100% U.S.$11,900,000 U.S.$36,574,000

Only holders that were either (i) qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or (ii) non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act (collectively, "Eligible Holders"), were eligible to participate in the New Bonos Soberanos Offering (as defined in the Offer Document).

