Republic of Peru Announces Results of Tender Offer

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated October 25, 2018, to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.125% Global Bonds due 2019 (the "Bonds"), today announced that the Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 5, 2018. The Settlement Date for the Offer is expected to be November 8, 2018. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Offer.

The Consideration to be paid for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release.

For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code for the Bonds:

Bonds(1) Maturity

Date Outstanding Aggregate

Principal Amount of Bonds

as of October 23, 2018 (2) CUSIP No. ISIN Common Code 7.125%

Global Bonds due

2019 03/30/2019 U.S.$395,741,000 715638AW2 US715638AW21 040585940 (1) Admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. (2) These amounts may include Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase.

Bonds Aggregate Principal Amount of Tendered

Bonds Aggregate Principal Amount of Tendered Bonds

Accepted 7.125% Global Bonds due

2019 U.S.$244,527,000 U.S.$244,527,000

The Tender and Information Agent of the Offer is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attention: Andrew Beck

e-mail: peru@dfking.com

In the United States:

Banks and Brokers Call: +1 888-626-0988

All Others Call: +1 212-269-5550

website: www.dfking.com/republicofperu

The dealer managers for the Offer are:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10179 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

1585 Broadway

New York, NY 10036 Santander Investment Securities Inc. 45 East 53rd Street, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022 Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

250 Vesey Street

New York, NY 10281 Attention: Liability Management

In the United States (toll free):

+1 866-846-2874

Outside the United States (collect):

+1 212-834-7279 Attention: Liability Management

In the United States (toll free):

+1 800-624-1808

Outside the United States (collect):

+1 212-761-1057 Attention: Liability Management

In the United States (toll free):

+1 855-404-3636

Outside the United States (collect):

+ 1 212-940-1442 Attention: Debt Capital Markets

In the United States (toll free):

+1 800-372-3930

Outside the United States (collect):

+1 212-225-5559

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be a sale of the securities referenced in this communication in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Republic of Peru