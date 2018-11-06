Republic of Peru Announces Results of Tender Offer
LIMA, Peru, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated October 25, 2018, to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.125% Global Bonds due 2019 (the "Bonds"), today announced that the Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 5, 2018. The Settlement Date for the Offer is expected to be November 8, 2018. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Offer.
The Consideration to be paid for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release.
For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code for the Bonds:
|
Bonds(1)
|
Maturity
|
Outstanding Aggregate
|
CUSIP No.
|
ISIN
|
Common Code
|
7.125%
|
03/30/2019
|
U.S.$395,741,000
|
715638AW2
|
US715638AW21
|
040585940
|
(1) Admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
|
(2) These amounts may include Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled.
The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase.
|
Bonds
|
Aggregate Principal Amount of Tendered
|
Aggregate Principal Amount of Tendered Bonds
|
7.125% Global Bonds due
|
U.S.$244,527,000
|
U.S.$244,527,000
The Tender and Information Agent of the Offer is:
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Attention: Andrew Beck
e-mail: peru@dfking.com
In the United States:
Banks and Brokers Call: +1 888-626-0988
All Others Call: +1 212-269-5550
website: www.dfking.com/republicofperu
The dealer managers for the Offer are:
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|
Santander Investment Securities Inc.
45 East 53rd Street, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10022
|
Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.
|
Attention: Liability Management
|
Attention: Liability Management
|
Attention: Liability Management
|
Attention: Debt Capital Markets
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be a sale of the securities referenced in this communication in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
