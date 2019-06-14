Republic of Peru Announces Results of Tender Offer

LIMA, Peru, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated June 12, 2019, to purchase for cash (i) outstanding U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds and Euro-Denominated Global Bonds (together, the "Global Bonds"), and (ii) sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos (the "Bonos Soberanos"), including Bonos Soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes previously issued by Citibank N.A., in each case as set forth in the tables below (the "GDNs", together with the Bonos Soberanos and Global Bonds, collectively, the "Bonds"), today announced that the Offer expired as scheduled at (x) 11:00 a.m. New York City time, on June 13, 2019 for Non-Preferred Tenders (as defined in the Offer Document) and (y) 1:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 13, 2019 for Preferred Tenders (as defined in the Offer Document). The Settlement Date for the Offer is expected to be June 20, 2019. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.

In accordance with the Offer, Peru has determined the Maximum Purchase Amount of eligible Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds and Euro-Denominated Global Bonds applicable to the Offer to be approximately S/4,109,594,000.00, US$405,601,000.00 and €4,300,000, respectively.

Peru priced: (i) a new issuance of its 5.400% Bonos Soberanos due 2034 (the "New Bonos Soberanos) and (ii) a new issuance of its U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds due 2030 (the "New Global Bonds", together with the New Bonos Soberanos, the "New Bonds").

The Purchase Price payable for each U.S.$1,000, €1,000 or S/1,000, as applicable, principal amount of each series of Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release.

For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, NEMONICO, CUSIP, ISIN and Common Code, as applicable, for each Bond subject to the Offer:

Bonds(1) Maturity Date Outstanding

Aggregate

Principal Amount

as of

June 10, 2019(2) ISIN CUSIP Common Code NEMONICO













5.200% Bonos Soberanos due

2023 09/12/2023 S/5,886,504,000 PEP01000C4N3 — — SB12SEP23 5.200% GDNs due 2023 (3) 09/12/2023 — 144A: US715638BP60 REG S: USP87324BM36 144A: 715638BP6 Reg S: P87324BM3 144A: 080122101 Reg S: 080124139 — 2.750% Global Bonds due 2026 01/30/2026 €1,100,000,000 XS1315181708 — 131518170 — 3.750% Global Bonds due

2030 03/01/2030 €1,000,000,000 XS1373156618 — 137315661 — 7.350% Global Bonds due

2025 07/21/2025 U.S.$1,792,780,000 US715638AS19 715638AS1 022518259 — 4.125% Global Bonds due

2027 08/25/2027 U.S.$1,250,000,000 US715638BU55 715638BU5 128039414 — 8.750% Global Bonds due

2033 11/21/2033 U.S.$2,188,329,000 US715638AP79 715638AP7 018096145 — 6.550% Global Bonds due

2037 03/14/2037 U.S.$1,164,563,000 US715638AU64 715638AU6 028804865 —

(1) Each series of Global Bonds is admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. (2) These amounts may include Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled. (3) Issued by Citibank N.A., as the depositary.



The final amount of New Bonos Soberanos the Republic will issue in connection with the Offer is subject to final confirmation by the Billing and Delivering Banks for the Offer, and the Billing and Delivering Banks for the Bonos Soberanos and GDNs.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of preferred and non-preferred tenders for the Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, the pro ration factor, and the amounts accepted for preferred and non-preferred tenders.

Bonds Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

(Preferred Tenders / Non-

Preferred Tenders) Proration Factor

(Preferred Tenders /

Non-Preferred

Tenders) Aggregate Principal

Amount of Preferred

Tenders Accepted Aggregate Principal

Amount of Non-

Preferred Tenders

Accepted 5.200% Bonos Soberanos due

2023 (1) S/4,109,594,000 / S/0 100% / N/A S/4,109,594,000 N/A

(1) Includes the 5.200% GDNs due 2023 issued by Citibank N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru in

accordance with the Offer.

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of tenders for each series of the Global Bonds, the pro ration factor for each such series, and the amounts accepted for preferred and non-preferred tenders.

Bonds Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered

(Preferred Tenders / Non-

Preferred Tenders) Proration Factor

(Preferred Tenders /

Non-Preferred

Tenders) Aggregate Principal

Amount of Preferred

Tenders Accepted Aggregate Principal

Amount of Non-

Preferred Tenders

Accepted 2.750% Global Bonds due

2026 N/A / €/2,700,000 N/A / 100% N/A €/2,700,000 3.750% Global Bonds due

2030 N/A / €/1,600,000 N/A / 100% N/A €/1,600,000 7.350% Global Bonds due

2025 U.S.$/36,242,000 / U.S.$/110,057,000 100% / 100% U.S.$/36,242,000 U.S.$/110,057,000 4.125% Global Bonds due

2027 U.S.$/16,155,000 / U.S.$/172,231,000 100% / 100% U.S.$/16,155,000 U.S.$/172,231,000 8.750% Global Bonds due

2033 U.S.$/9,674,000 / U.S.$/26,720,000 100% / 100% U.S.$/9,674,000 U.S.$/26,720,000 6.550% Global Bonds due

2037 U.S.$/25,451,000 / U.S.$/9,071,000 100% / 100% U.S.$/25,451,000 U.S.$/9,071,000

Only holders that were either (i) qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or (ii) non-U.S. persons outside the United States (as defined in Rule 902 of the Securities Act) (collectively, "Eligible Holders"), were eligible to participate in the New Bonos Soberanos Offering. The New Global Bonds will be offered to the public in the United States pursuant to Peru's effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Information Agent of the Offer is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (866) 470-3800

http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru/

The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 1585 Broadway New York, NY 10036

Santander Investment Securities Inc. 45 East 53rd Street,

5th Floor

New York, NY 10022



Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. Av. Dionisio Derteano No. 102 San Isidro Lima 27 Peru Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. 250 Vesey Street New York, NY 10281 Attention: Liability Management

Group In the United States, call toll

free: +1 866-HSBC-4LM Outside the

United States, call collect: + 1 212-525-5552

In Europe: + 011 44 (0) 20 7992 6237 E-mail: liability.management@hsbcib.com

Attention: Liability Management

In the United States (toll free):

+1 800-624-1808

Outside the United States (collect):

+1 212-761-1057

Attention: Liability Management Group

In the United States (toll free):

+1 855-404-3636

Outside the United States (collect):

+ 1 212-940-1442 Attention: Debt Capital Markets Peru

United States or Outside the

United States (collect):

+511 211-6040, ext. 18151 or 18153 +511 207-2630 Attention: Debt Capital Markets

In the United States (toll free):

+1 (800) 372-3930

Outside the United States (collect):

+1 (212) 225-5559

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be a sale of the securities referenced in this communication in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Offer was not made to holders of Bonds in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer was deemed to be made on behalf of Peru by the dealer managers for the Offer or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction

In any EEA Member State this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

Neither the communication of this announcement nor any other offer material relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer has been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA"). This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed: at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Order; persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Order; or (iii) whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such other persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

SOURCE The Republic of Peru