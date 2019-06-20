Republic of Peru Announces Settlement of Tender Offers

LIMA, Peru, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated June 12, 2019, to purchase for cash (i) outstanding U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds and Euro-Denominated Global Bonds (together, the "Global Bonds"), and (ii) sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos (the "Bonos Soberanos"), including Bonos Soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes previously issued by Citibank N.A., in each case as set forth in the tables below (the "GDNs", together with the Bonos Soberanos and Global Bonds, collectively, the "Bonds"), today announced the settlement of the Offer. As previously announced by Peru, the Offer expired as scheduled at 11:00 a.m. New York City time, on June 13, 2019 for Non-Preferred Tenders and at 1:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 13, 2019 for Preferred Tenders. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the offer to purchase dated June 12, 2019.

The Purchase Price to be paid for each U.S.$1,000, €1,000 or S/1,000, as applicable, principal amount of each series of Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release dated June 14, 2019.

For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, ISIN, CUSIP, Common Code and NEMONICO, as applicable, for each Bond that was subject to the Offer:

Bonds(1)

Maturity Date

Outstanding

Aggregate Principal

Amount

as of

June 10, 2019(2)

ISIN

CUSIP

Common

Code

NEMONICO

























5.200% Bonos Soberanos due

2023

09/12/2023

S/5,886,504,000

PEP01000C4N3

—

—

SB12SEP23 5.200% GDNs due 2023 (3)

09/12/2023

—

144A:

US715638BP60 Reg S:

USP87324BM36

144A:

715638BP6 Reg S:

P87324BM3

144A:

080122101 Reg S:

080124139

— 2.750% Global Bonds due

2026

01/30/2026

€1,100,000,000

XS1315181708

—

131518170

— 3.750% Global Bonds due

2030

03/01/2030

€1,000,000,000

XS1373156618

—

137315661

— 7.350% Global Bonds due

2025

07/21/2025

U.S.$1,792,780,000

US715638AS19

715638AS1

022518259

— 4.125% Global Bonds due

2027

08/25/2027

U.S.$1,250,000,000

US715638BU55

715638BU5

128039414

— 8.750% Global Bonds due

2033

11/21/2033

U.S.$2,188,329,000

US715638AP79

715638AP7

018096145

— 6.550% Global Bonds due

2037

03/14/2037

U.S.$1,164,563,000

US715638AU64

715638AU6

028804865

—

(1) Each series of Global Bonds is admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. (2) These amounts may include Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled. (3) Issued by Citibank N.A., as the depositary.

The table below sets forth the final aggregate principal amount for each series of Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, tendered and accepted for purchase.

Bonds

Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered (Preferred

Tenders / Non-Preferred Tenders)

Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted (Preferred

Tenders / Non-Preferred Tenders) 5.200% Bonos

Soberanos due 2023 (1)

S/4,109,594,000 / N.A.

S/4,109,594,000 / N.A.

(1) Includes the 5.200% GDNs due 2023 issued by Citibank N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru in accordance with the Offer.

The table below sets forth the final aggregate principal amount for each series of Global Bonds, tendered and accepted for purchase.

Bonds

Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered (Preferred

Tenders / Non-Preferred Tenders)

Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted (Preferred

Tenders / Non-Preferred Tenders) 2.750% Global Bonds

due 2026

N.A. / €2,700,000

N.A. / €2,700,000 3.750% Global Bonds

due 2030

N.A. / €1,600,000

N.A. / €1,600,000 7.350% Global Bonds

due 2025

U.S.$36,242,000 / U.S.$110,057,000

U.S.$36,242,000 / U.S.$110,057,000 4.125% Global Bonds

due 2027

U.S.$16,155,000 / U.S.$172,231,000

U.S.$16,155,000 / U.S.$172,231,000 8.750% Global Bonds

due 2033

U.S.$9,674,000 / U.S.$26,720,000

U.S.$9,674,000 / U.S.$26,720,000 6.550% Global Bonds

due 2037

U.S.$25,451,000 / U.S.$9,071,000

U.S.$25,451,000 / U.S.$9,071,000











The Information Agent of the Offer is:



Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774

Toll free: +1 (866) 470-3800

http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru/



The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10018

Morgan Stanley &

Co. LLC 1585 Broadway New York, NY 10036

Santander Investment

Securities Inc. 45 East 53rd Street, 5th Floor New York, NY 10022 Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. Av. Dionisio Derteano No. 102 San Isidro Lima 27 Peru Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. 250 Vesey Street New York, NY 10281 Attention: Liability Management

Group In the United States, call toll

free: +1 866-HSBC-4LM Outside the

United States, call collect: + 1 (212)-

525-5552 In Europe: + 011 44 (0) 20 7992 6237 E-mail:

liability.management@hsbcib.com

Attention: Liability

Management In the United States

(toll free): +1 (800) 624-1808 Outside the United

States (collect): +1 (212)-761-1057

Attention: Liability Management

Group In the United States (toll free): +1 (855) 404-3636 Outside the United States

(collect): + 1 (212) 940-1442 Attention: Debt Capital Markets

Peru United States or Outside the United

States (collect): +511 211-6040, ext. 18151 or

18153 +511 207-2630 Attention: Debt Capital Markets In the United States (toll free): +1 (800) 372-3930 Outside the United States

(collect): +1 (212) 225-5559

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be a sale of the securities referenced in this communication in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Offer was not made to holders of Bonds in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer was deemed to be made on behalf of Peru by the dealer managers for the Offer or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

In any EEA Member State this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

Neither the communication of this announcement nor any other offer material relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer has been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA"). This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed: at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Order; persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Order; or (iii) whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such other persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

SOURCE The Republic of Peru