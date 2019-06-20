Republic of Peru Announces Settlement of Tender Offers
LIMA, Peru, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated June 12, 2019, to purchase for cash (i) outstanding U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Bonds and Euro-Denominated Global Bonds (together, the "Global Bonds"), and (ii) sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos (the "Bonos Soberanos"), including Bonos Soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes previously issued by Citibank N.A., in each case as set forth in the tables below (the "GDNs", together with the Bonos Soberanos and Global Bonds, collectively, the "Bonds"), today announced the settlement of the Offer. As previously announced by Peru, the Offer expired as scheduled at 11:00 a.m. New York City time, on June 13, 2019 for Non-Preferred Tenders and at 1:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 13, 2019 for Preferred Tenders. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the offer to purchase dated June 12, 2019.
The Purchase Price to be paid for each U.S.$1,000, €1,000 or S/1,000, as applicable, principal amount of each series of Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release dated June 14, 2019.
For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, ISIN, CUSIP, Common Code and NEMONICO, as applicable, for each Bond that was subject to the Offer:
|
Bonds(1)
|
Maturity Date
|
Outstanding
|
ISIN
|
CUSIP
|
Common
|
NEMONICO
|
5.200% Bonos Soberanos due
|
09/12/2023
|
S/5,886,504,000
|
PEP01000C4N3
|
—
|
—
|
SB12SEP23
|
5.200% GDNs due 2023 (3)
|
09/12/2023
|
—
|
144A:
Reg S:
|
144A:
Reg S:
|
144A:
Reg S:
|
—
|
2.750% Global Bonds due
|
01/30/2026
|
€1,100,000,000
|
XS1315181708
|
—
|
131518170
|
—
|
3.750% Global Bonds due
|
03/01/2030
|
€1,000,000,000
|
XS1373156618
|
—
|
137315661
|
—
|
7.350% Global Bonds due
|
07/21/2025
|
U.S.$1,792,780,000
|
US715638AS19
|
715638AS1
|
022518259
|
—
|
4.125% Global Bonds due
|
08/25/2027
|
U.S.$1,250,000,000
|
US715638BU55
|
715638BU5
|
128039414
|
—
|
8.750% Global Bonds due
|
11/21/2033
|
U.S.$2,188,329,000
|
US715638AP79
|
715638AP7
|
018096145
|
—
|
6.550% Global Bonds due
|
03/14/2037
|
U.S.$1,164,563,000
|
US715638AU64
|
715638AU6
|
028804865
|
—
|
(1)
|
Each series of Global Bonds is admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
|
(2)
|
These amounts may include Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled.
|
(3)
|
Issued by Citibank N.A., as the depositary.
The table below sets forth the final aggregate principal amount for each series of Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, tendered and accepted for purchase.
|
Bonds
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered (Preferred
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted (Preferred
|
5.200% Bonos
|
S/4,109,594,000 / N.A.
|
S/4,109,594,000 / N.A.
|
(1)
|
Includes the 5.200% GDNs due 2023 issued by Citibank N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru in accordance with the Offer.
The table below sets forth the final aggregate principal amount for each series of Global Bonds, tendered and accepted for purchase.
|
Bonds
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered (Preferred
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted (Preferred
|
2.750% Global Bonds
|
N.A. / €2,700,000
|
N.A. / €2,700,000
|
3.750% Global Bonds
|
N.A. / €1,600,000
|
N.A. / €1,600,000
|
7.350% Global Bonds
|
U.S.$36,242,000 / U.S.$110,057,000
|
U.S.$36,242,000 / U.S.$110,057,000
|
4.125% Global Bonds
|
U.S.$16,155,000 / U.S.$172,231,000
|
U.S.$16,155,000 / U.S.$172,231,000
|
8.750% Global Bonds
|
U.S.$9,674,000 / U.S.$26,720,000
|
U.S.$9,674,000 / U.S.$26,720,000
|
6.550% Global Bonds
|
U.S.$25,451,000 / U.S.$9,071,000
|
U.S.$25,451,000 / U.S.$9,071,000
The Information Agent of the Offer is:
Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway – Suite 404
New York, NY 10006
United States of America
Attention: Corporate Actions
Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774
Toll free: +1 (866) 470-3800
http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru/
|
The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:
|
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
452 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10018
|
Morgan Stanley &
1585 Broadway
New York, NY 10036
|
Santander Investment
45 East 53rd Street,
5th Floor
New York, NY 10022
|
Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.
Av. Dionisio Derteano
No. 102 San Isidro
Lima 27 Peru
|
Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.
250 Vesey Street
New York, NY 10281
|
Attention: Liability Management
In Europe: + 011 44 (0) 20 7992 6237
E-mail:
|
Attention: Liability
In the United States
+1 (800) 624-1808
Outside the United
+1 (212)-761-1057
|
Attention: Liability Management
In the United States (toll free):
+1 (855) 404-3636
Outside the United States
+ 1 (212) 940-1442
|
Attention: Debt Capital Markets
United States or Outside the United
+511 211-6040, ext. 18151 or
+511 207-2630
|
Attention: Debt Capital Markets
In the United States (toll free):
+1 (800) 372-3930
Outside the United States
+1 (212) 225-5559
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be a sale of the securities referenced in this communication in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The Offer was not made to holders of Bonds in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer was deemed to be made on behalf of Peru by the dealer managers for the Offer or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.
In any EEA Member State this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.
Neither the communication of this announcement nor any other offer material relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer has been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA"). This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed: at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Order; persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Order; or (iii) whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such other persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.
