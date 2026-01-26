Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago ("Trinidad and Tobago"), in accordance with its previously-announced Offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") its outstanding 4.500% Notes due 2026 (the "Old Notes") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated January 16, 2026 (the "Tender Offer Document"), as set forth in the table below, today announced that the Tender Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on January 23, 2026. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Tender Offer Document.

The Purchase Price in the Tender Offer was set forth in a previous press release. The settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected to be January 28, 2026 (the "Settlement Date").

The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount tendered and aggregate principal amount accepted in the Tender Offer. Trinidad and Tobago has accepted all Old Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer.

Old Notes

Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered

Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted 4.500 % Notes due 2026

U.S.$592,960,000

U.S.$ 592,960,000

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer are:

BofA Securities, Inc. One Bryant Park New York, NY 10036 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 270 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017 Attention: Liability Management Group Attention: Latin America Debt Capital Markets U.S. Toll Free: +1 888 292 0070 U.S. Toll Free: (866) 846-2874: Collect: +1 (646) 855 8998 Collect: (212) 834-7279

FURTHER INFORMATION

For copies of the Tender Offer Document, contact the Information Agent for the Tender Offer as follows:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway - Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (855) 654-2014 Email: [email protected]

https://www.gbsc-usa.com/t_t/

DISCLAIMER

The Tender Offer Document is not for release, publication or distribution to any person located or resident in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute the Tender Offer Document. Persons into whose possession any materials come are required by Trinidad and Tobago, the Dealer Managers and the Information Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Tender Offer is made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer Document dated the date hereof.

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED, BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (THE "FSMA"). THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT IS FOR DISTRIBUTION ONLY TO PERSONS WHO (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (AS AMENDED, THE "ORDER"), (II) ARE PERSONS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) ("HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS ETC.") OF THE ORDER, (III) ARE PERSONS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 43 OF THE ORDER, (IV) ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED KINGDOM, OR (V) ARE PERSONS TO WHOM AN INVITATION OR INDUCEMENT TO ENGAGE IN INVESTMENT ACTIVITY (WITHIN THE MEANING OF SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA) IN CONNECTION WITH THE ISSUE, PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY SECURITIES MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED OR CAUSED TO BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT PERSONS"). THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT IS DIRECTED ONLY AT RELEVANT PERSONS AND MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS OFFER DOCUMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.

This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the applicable Tender Offer Document. This announcement and the Tender Offer Document contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any holder of Old Notes is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended that such holder seeks its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of Trinidad and Tobago, the Dealer Managers or the Information Agent makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Old Notes should tender Old Notes or participate in the Tender Offer.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and information that is necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the terms of any such transactions. Trinidad and Tobago assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this announcement.

SOURCE The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago