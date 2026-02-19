Republic Power Group Limited Announces 1-For-20 Reverse Share Split

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Power Group Limited (NASDAQ: RPGL), today announced that it will effect a reverse share split of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.000625 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") and Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.000625 per share (the "Class B Ordinary Shares"), at a ratio of 1-for-20, to be effective at the open of business on February 23, 2026.

Our Class A Ordinary Shares will begin trading on a reverse share split-adjusted basis at the opening of The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on February 23, 2026. There is no public market for our Class B Ordinary Shares. Following the reverse share split, the Class A Ordinary Shares will have a new par value of $0.0125 per share and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "RPGL" with the new CUSIP number, G7523E113. The reverse share split is expected to lead the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares to trade at approximately 20 times the price per share at which it trades prior to the effectiveness of the reverse share split. The Company, however, cannot assure that the price of its Class A Ordinary Shares after the reverse split will reflect the 1-for-20 reverse split ratio, that the price per share following the effective time of the reverse split will be maintained for any period of time, or that the price will remain above the pre-split trading price. The reverse share split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per Class A Ordinary Share for continued listing on Nasdaq.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse share split and all such fractional interests will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Class A Ordinary Shares.

The reverse share split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares from 62,025,000 to approximately 3.1 million shares, subject to any adjustments resulting from the treatment of the fractional shares.

On February 2, 2026, the board of directors of the Company approved the reverse share split of the Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares, at a ratio of 1-for-20.

Transhare Corporation is acting as the exchange agent and paying agent for the reverse share split. Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse share split.

Transhare Corporation will provide instructions to any shareholders with certificates regarding the process in connection with the exchange of pre-reverse share split share certificates for ownership in book-entry form or share certificates on a post-reverse share split basis. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.

About Republic Power Group Limited

Republic Power Group Ltd. is a Singapore-based company engaged in developing customized enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software solutions, consulting and technical support services, and peripheral hardware.

For more information on our latest innovations and developments, visit https://republicpower.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; the Company's future acquisition opportunities; the Company's ability to identify any acquisition opportunities that fit with our business strategies; the Company's ability to consummate an attractive acquisition and realize the benefits of such transaction; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

