Republic Services, Aria Energy Announce Expansion of Landfill Gas-to-Energy Project at County Line Landfill

ARGOS, Ind., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) and Aria Energy have announced an expansion of the landfill gas-to-energy (LFGTE) project at County Line Landfill. The facility, which began operating in 2014, was expanded to 7.6 megawatts from 6 megawatts, increasing its use of biogas by 25 percent. The project expansion directly supports Republic's commitment to divert 50 percent more landfill gas to beneficial reuse by 2030.

Aria developed, owns and operates the LFGTE project at Republic Services' County Line Landfill. The electricity generated from the project is sold to Wabash Valley Power Alliance under a long-term power purchase agreement. The expanded County Line LFGTE facility is capable of generating enough renewable energy to power more than 4,800 area homes annually.

"Last year, Republic Services set a long-term sustainability goal to send 50 percent more landfill gas to beneficial reuse by 2030," said Pete Keller, Republic Services vice president of recycling and sustainability. "The expansion of the landfill gas-to-energy project at County Line Landfill is a key milestone in helping us meet that goal."

LFGTE projects typically involve capturing methane from biogas, which is generated by the decomposition of waste within a landfill. The methane is converted into renewable energy sources, in this case electricity that supplies the power grid. This process can displace the use of fossil fuels for energy generation, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a community. Across the country, Republic is partnering on 69 landfill gas projects.

Based on Environmental Protection Agency calculations, the expanded County Line LFGTE project prevents carbon emissions equivalent to the consumption of more than 43 million gallons of gasoline annually. The EPA estimates that 7.6 megawatts of energy produced from landfill gas has a total equivalent emissions reduction of over 44,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

"Utilizing low carbon biomethane sources such as landfill gas reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps improve local air," said Richard DiGia, president and CEO of Aria Energy. "This project expansion furthers our commitment to producing clean, renewable electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses across the U.S."

To learn more about Republic's Blue Planet 2030 sustainability goals or to download the latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

About Aria Energy

Headquartered in Novi, Mich., with offices in Oakfield, N.Y.; Frederick, Colo.; and Gilbert, Ariz., Aria Energy provides baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the United States. Aria Energy owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 42 renewable energy projects across 17 states, collectively representing collectively representing 223 MW of electric capacity and 24,760 MMBtu/day of renewable natural gas. Aria Energy produces and supplies over 500 million gallons of renewable natural gas annually to fueling stations across the US. For additional information, visit ariaenergy.com/.

