Republic Services Celebrates 5,000th Veteran Employed

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, announced today that it has achieved its "Road to 5K" commitment to employ 5,000 veterans by 2025. Since launching the initiative in 2021, Republic has built partnerships with numerous veteran support organizations as well as with the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program, helping expand the company's pipeline of candidates.

"At Republic Services, we continue to take meaningful action to attract, hire and retain the best talent," said Courtney Rodriguez, chief human resources officer. "We value the unique training and experience of America's veterans. Their diverse skills and backgrounds strengthen our teams and help us provide world-class service to our customers."

Republic Services marked its 5,000th veteran employed after hosting National Hire a Veteran Day events in 29 cities across the country this summer. The campaign was supported by the company's Business Resource Group V.A.L.O.R. in partnership with the Talent Acquisition team. V.A.L.O.R., or Veteran Advocacy, Learning, Outreach and Recruiting, aims to create a network of resources for veteran employees and their families.

For service members nearing military retirement or separation, Republic Services participates in the DOD SkillBridge program, offering on-the-job training, experience and mentorship to help transition to a civilian career in the environmental services industry.

Career opportunities for veterans are available in a wide range of roles across the country. Visit jobs.republicservices.com to learn more about open roles at Republic Services and the SkillBridge program.

