Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes' 2019 America's Most Innovative Leaders

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Donald "Don" W. Slager was recognized on Forbes' 2019 America's Most Innovative Leaders list. Slager ranks #43 of the top 100 innovators and visionaries, and is the sole recycling and solid waste services executive on the inaugural list.

"This honor belongs to the entire Republic Services team," said Slager. "Every day we responsibly collect and manage the nation's recycling and solid waste. This is a dynamic and demanding business that requires an ongoing commitment to finding innovative solutions that protect our planet and keep our business profitable. Our team is relentless, reliable, and always pursuing excellence."

Slager has served Republic Services and its legacy companies for more than 30 years, starting his career as a teenager and working at all levels within the organization. As Chief Executive Officer since 2011, he has shaped the company into a unified American brand that stands for customer-focused simple solutions, reliability and environmental responsibility. Republic's industry-leading safety program reflects his commitment to ensuring safety for 36,000 employees and 14 million customers, a successful model that has raised the bar across the industry.

"Under Don's leadership, Republic has experienced steady financial growth while earning notable recognition for corporate responsibility achievements," said Manny Kadre, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Republic Services. "Don has led by example throughout his entire career – driving innovation and creating a culture of sustainability and purpose for the Company's employees, customers and the communities Republic serves."

Forbes' 2019 America's Most Innovative Leaders list measures four essential leadership qualities: media reputation for innovation, social connections and capital, track record for value creation and investor expectations of future value creation. Click here for more information on the methodology.

