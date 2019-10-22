Republic Services Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is the only recycling and waste services company to be certified as a Great Place to Work in 2019. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, working with companies around the world to build a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives better business performance. Fewer than 1,000 companies across the U.S. are certified by the organization.

"At Republic Services, we value and respect our people and their hard work," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "We believe that an engaged and diverse workforce is the greatest indicator of our success and are committed to programs that create a genuine connection with employees, provide competitive compensation and benefits, and create an inclusive culture where all employees have a voice."

This year's assessment and survey results show that Republic employees have a sense of pride in their company and believe that they make a difference in their roles within the organization. The results also confirm that seven of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience working at Republic.

Republic has instituted a strategic, long-term plan to hire, develop, engage and retain the best employees at all levels of the organization. The Company's efforts to increase employee engagement and professional success include three focus areas: engagement and retention, learning and talent development, and inclusion and diversity. For more information, visit the Company's recent Sustainability Report.

"We congratulate Republic Services on their re-certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of best workplace list research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and energy and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com , or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices , @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

