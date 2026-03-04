Republic Services Charitable Foundation Supports Sustainable Communities Through 2026 National Neighborhood Promise Grants

Grants will help nonprofits drive revitalization and resilience in their communities

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services Charitable Foundation and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced recipients of the foundation's 2026 National Neighborhood Promise grants®. Fourteen nonprofit organizations will receive funding to support community revitalization and neighborhood improvement projects that foster stronger, more sustainable communities.

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise program supports nonprofit organizations in communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work. To date, the program has benefitted more than 14 million people across North America.

In addition to monetary donations, local Republic Services' teams will dedicate a day of service at each grant location, working alongside nonprofit partners to strengthen programs and spaces that directly benefit the community.

"At Republic Services, we support communities in ways that make a lasting positive impact for our neighbors," said Elena Goodhall, director of community investment for Republic Services. "Our nonprofit partners are leading positive change in our neighborhoods, and we aim to help foster stronger, more resilient communities."

This year's National Neighborhood Promise grants, totaling $2.9 million, expect to positively impact approximately 1.7 million people throughout the United States. Each grant supports projects that address pressing community needs, such as green spaces, playgrounds, community gardens, workforce development and vulnerable population resources, all designed to enhance quality of life and build thriving communities.

"This generous investment from Republic Services will help transform Archdale Village Park and Playground into the safe, vibrant green space this community needs," said Jodi Valenta, associate vice president and Massachusetts state director for Trust for Public Land. "Trust for Public Land is committed to ensuring every Boston resident has access to high-quality parks and green spaces, and this investment reflects what is possible when public, private and community partners come together around a shared vision."

The 2026 Republic Services Charitable Foundation National Neighborhood Promise grant recipients are:

About The Republic Services Charitable Foundation

The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help promote sustainable neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong community partnerships for 45 million people. RepublicServices.com/sustainability/communities

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

