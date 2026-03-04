Republic Services Charitable Foundation Supports Sustainable Communities Through 2026 National Neighborhood Promise Grants

News provided byRepublic Services, Inc.
Mar 04, 2026, 09:04 ET
Grants will help nonprofits drive revitalization and resilience in their communities
PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services Charitable Foundation and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced recipients of the foundation's 2026 National Neighborhood Promise grants®. Fourteen nonprofit organizations will receive funding to support community revitalization and neighborhood improvement projects that foster stronger, more sustainable communities.
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation's National Neighborhood Promise program supports nonprofit organizations in communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work. To date, the program has benefitted more than 14 million people across North America.
In addition to monetary donations, local Republic Services' teams will dedicate a day of service at each grant location, working alongside nonprofit partners to strengthen programs and spaces that directly benefit the community.
"At Republic Services, we support communities in ways that make a lasting positive impact for our neighbors," said Elena Goodhall, director of community investment for Republic Services. "Our nonprofit partners are leading positive change in our neighborhoods, and we aim to help foster stronger, more resilient communities."
This year's National Neighborhood Promise grants, totaling $2.9 million, expect to positively impact approximately 1.7 million people throughout the United States. Each grant supports projects that address pressing community needs, such as green spaces, playgrounds, community gardens, workforce development and vulnerable population resources, all designed to enhance quality of life and build thriving communities.
"This generous investment from Republic Services will help transform Archdale Village Park and Playground into the safe, vibrant green space this community needs," said Jodi Valenta, associate vice president and Massachusetts state director for Trust for Public Land. "Trust for Public Land is committed to ensuring every Boston resident has access to high-quality parks and green spaces, and this investment reflects what is possible when public, private and community partners come together around a shared vision."
The 2026 Republic Services Charitable Foundation National Neighborhood Promise grant recipients are:
- Arizona (Phoenix) – St. Vincent de Paul: Providing interior and exterior renovations to the Phoenix Dining Room that will provide a clean, safe and welcoming space for more than 1,000 individuals daily.
- Arizona (Phoenix) – SOUNDS Academy: Constructing dedicated music rooms and supplying instruments at two Phoenix-area schools for students in underserved communities to develop essential life skills through music education.
- California (Fremont) – Friends of Children with Special Needs: Building a collaboration space for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that provides a safe, supportive environment for improving sensory processing and life skills.
- Colorado (Fort Collins) – Vindeket Foods: Providing interior and exterior facility improvements and a box truck that will expand the organization's ability to meet demand for rescued food.
- Florida (Tampa Bay) – Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful: Planting trees and restoring outdoor learning spaces at two middle schools in underserved neighborhoods. In addition, five scholarships will be awarded to recognize and support young leaders committed to sustainability and community.
- Georgia (Atlanta) – Rebuilding Together Atlanta, Inc.: Enhancing the Herbert Greene Nature Preserve with a new community gathering space and upgraded ADA-accessible trails.
- Idaho (Boise) – Rotary District 5400 Charitable Programs, Inc.: Developing a fully accessible park and Peace Path as part of the new Wetland Peace Preserve. Once completed, the preserve will be donated to the City of Boise.
- Illinois (Chicago) – Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago: Transforming the rear yard of the Ada S. McKinley Aztlan Community Industries Center into an urban farm that will equip clients with job skills while addressing local food inequities.
- Massachusetts (Roslindale) – Trust for Public Land: Creating a new park and green space for the Archdale Village community that will revitalize the neighborhood and offer a welcoming place for children to play and adults to gather.
- Maryland (Huntingtown) – Community Harvest Network formally End Hunger In Calvert County: Building new classrooms to enable the organization to double enrollment in its free culinary and workplace readiness programs for individuals with learning disabilities.
- North Carolina (Waynesville) Haywood Habitat for Humanity: Constructing a nature walking path and play area connecting the organization's Chestnut Park neighborhood to the adjacent community.
- Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) – Moore Public Schools Foundation: Developing move-in ready housing for vulnerable high school students experiencing homelessness.
- Texas (Houston) – Rebuilding Together Houston: Revitalizing two facilities in Houston's historic Third Ward, including a new playground at the Madge Bush Transitional Living Center and accessibility upgrades at the Audrey Hoffman Lawson Senior Residences.
- Virginia (Henrico) – In My Corner, Inc.: Expanding the organization's facility to provide up to 200 area youths with mentorship and healthy alternatives to violence through boxing training.
About The Republic Services Charitable Foundation
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation helps strengthen the communities where Republic Services customers and employees live and work through volunteerism, monetary donations and in-kind services. Through its National Neighborhood Promise® Program, the Foundation supports nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help promote sustainable neighborhoods. The Foundation helps support Republic Services' 2030 Sustainability Goal to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong community partnerships for 45 million people. RepublicServices.com/sustainability/communities
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.
Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770
SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.
Share this article