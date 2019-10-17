Republic Services Expands Natural Gas-Powered Fleet

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) announced today the continued expansion of its natural gas-powered fleet as it makes progress toward its greenhouse gas reduction goals. The Company will operate an additional 156 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered solid waste collection trucks serving customers throughout the country by the end of 2019, bringing the total number of vehicles running on alternative fuels to more than 3,100.

With one of the largest vocational fleets in the country, Republic's CNG fleet saves roughly 26 million gallons of diesel fuel annually. The new CNG-powered trucks replace older, diesel-powered vehicles, and help decrease air emissions and reduce unwanted noise. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, each new CNG truck deployed is equivalent to planting 600 mature trees each year.

"The Republic Services team cares deeply about protecting the environment today, and for generations to come," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "With an expanding fleet comprised of vehicles that produce significantly less greenhouse gas emissions, we're making a difference throughout the communities we serve."

In July, Republic unveiled ambitious, long-term sustainability goals, which include a climate change target designed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions1 by 35 percent by 2030. This emissions reduction target is approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)2.

For more information about Republic Services' sustainability platform and to view the latest reports, visit RepublicServices.com/Sustainability.

1 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions from biogenic feedstocks.

2 SBTi, or the Science Based Targets initiative, is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and energy and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/Republic Services, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.republicservices.com

