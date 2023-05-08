Republic Services' Felix Martinez Named NWRA's 2023 National Residential Driver of the Year

Prestigious industry award recognizes driver for outstanding safety performance

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Felix Martinez, a Republic Services residential collection driver from Mount Prospect, Ill., was recently named the National Waste & Recycling Association's (NWRA) 2023 National Residential Driver of the Year, the highest honor in the industry. Martinez was recognized out of more than 800 nominees for his strong record of safety and providing great customer service.

"Safety is always our top priority at Republic Services. Felix has consistently exemplified this company value for 26 years, helping keep both our team members and our communities safe," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to honor Felix for this industry recognition, and it was a privilege to hand him the keys to his new truck with his name on it."

Martinez has worked at Republic Services for 26 years and is widely regarded by his local team as a dependable and consistent driver, committed to serving his customers. Martinez also assists as a behind-the-wheel instructor, training new drivers on how to perform their job safely.

His customers recognize him for always going above and beyond to deliver a great experience. As part of the nomination process, one customer explained how Martinez routinely went out of his way to help her family remove debris from their recently flooded home. Her husband was unable to help with the cleanup due to an illness, and Martinez made it his mission to see the project through.

"Residential Driver of the Year is an honor I never could have imagined," said Martinez. "I'm so grateful to my family, friends and co-workers for their support. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the drivers who play such an important role in our communities. I'm proud to represent this essential profession."

The NWRA Driver of the Year award recognizes drivers who safely operate their trucks, maintain an exceptional performance record and enhance the overall safety and image of the environmental services industry. NWRA judges score nominees based on the difficulty of their routes, considering factors such as the number of pickups and weekly miles traveled, as well as feedback from customers.

Every year since 2006, Republic Services team members have won various NWRA Driver and Operator of the Year award categories, highlighting the company's commitment to safety and serving its customers. The importance of safety is reflected in the company's 2030 Sustainability Goals .

