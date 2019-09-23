Republic Services First U.S. Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has become the first U.S. recycling and solid waste services provider to have its emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)1 as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"As an industry leader, it's up to us to set the standard by doing what's right for the environment and the communities we serve," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "Republic Services took the extra step of setting a science-based climate leadership goal, and we're pleased that SBTi recognizes and validates our commitment to reducing emissions throughout our operations."

Last month, the Company unveiled ambitious, long-term sustainability goals, which include a climate change target designed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions2 by 35 percent and establish Republic as a climate leader in the industry. The goal covering GHG emissions from Republic's operations (Scope 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2 degrees Celsius. Republic Services aims to reach this goal by 2030, using 2017 as the baseline year.

"Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined pathway to future-proof growth and benefit from greater opportunities for innovation, strengthened investor confidence and improved competitiveness," said Heidi Huusko, senior manager, environment and climate at the United Nations Global Compact. "By having their emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi, Republic Services is ensuring that its targets are consistent with transformation at the scale and pace that science says is needed to prevent catastrophic global warming."

About science-based targets

According to the SBTi, targets, or goals, adopted by companies to reduce GHG emissions are considered "science-based" when in line with the level of decarbonization required to keep global temperature increase well-below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures, as described in the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change3 (AR5 IPCC) and the Paris Agreement4. One of the goals of the agreement is to increase the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change and make finance flows consistent with a low GHG emissions and climate-resilient pathway. More information can be found at: www.sciencebasedtargets.org.

1 SBTi, or the Science Based Targets initiative, is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

2 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions from biogenic feedstocks.

3 IPCC, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. The Fifth Assessment Report, or IPCC AR5, describes science-based targets in more detail.

4 United Nations Climate Change. https://unfccc.int/process-and-meetings/the-paris-agreement/what-is-the-paris-agreement

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and energy and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com , or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices , @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

