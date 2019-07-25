Republic Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

PHOENIX, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today reported net income of $251.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, versus $234.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 period. Excluding certain gains and expenses, on an adjusted basis, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $254.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, versus $239.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 period.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Our ability to price in excess of cost inflation and drive operating leverage enabled us to grow earnings 8 percent and expand adjusted EBITDA margin by 50 basis points. During the quarter we invested $129 million in acquisitions, further strengthening our market position, and now expect to invest a total of $550 million for the full year," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "Given the underlying strength of our business and the progress we're making in de-risking the recycling business model, we are reaffirming our 2019 adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance despite additional headwinds from lower recycled commodity prices."

Second-Quarter Highlights:

EPS was $0.78 per share. Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.79 per share and included a 4-cent benefit from a lower than expected effective tax rate, which was partially offset by a 3-cent non-cash tax-related charge.

per share. Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was per share and included a benefit from a lower than expected effective tax rate, which was partially offset by a non-cash tax-related charge. Cash provided by operating activities was $582 million and adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $272 million .

and adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was . Cash flow invested in acquisitions was $129 million . The Company now expects to invest $550 million in acquisitions for the full year.

. The Company now expects to invest in acquisitions for the full year. Total cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases was $213 million .

. Core price increased revenue by 4.6 percent. Core price consisted of 5.5 percent in the open market and 3.1 percent in the restricted portion of the business.

Average yield was 2.8 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $726 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.9 percent of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 50 basis points over the prior year.

and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.9 percent of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 50 basis points over the prior year. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 10.1 percent.

Republic continued to convert CPI-based contracts to more favorable pricing mechanisms for the annual price adjustment. The Company now has approximately $715 million in annual revenue, or 29 percent of its CPI-based book of business, tied to either a waste-related index or a fixed-rate increase of 3 percent or greater.

in annual revenue, or 29 percent of its CPI-based book of business, tied to either a waste-related index or a fixed-rate increase of 3 percent or greater. The Company was named to Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2019 list, which is based on an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. employees.

Reaffirmed Full-Year 2019 EPS and Free Cash Flow Guidance

Republic reaffirmed its full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $3.23 to $3.28 and its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance of $1,125 million to $1,175 million.

The Company provided additional details as follows:

Cash Utilization: Republic expects to invest approximately $550 million in acquisitions; the Company originally guided to $200 million . Additionally, the Company expects to return approximately $1.0 billion total cash to shareholders, through approximately $500 million of dividends and $525 million in share repurchases.

Please refer to the Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this document.

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Republic continues to increase cash returns to shareholders, and announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 3-cent increase in the quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share for shareholders of record on October 1, 2019, will be paid on October 15, 2019.

"We are raising our quarterly dividend by 8 percent," Slager said. "This is the tenth consecutive year we've increased our dividend, demonstrating our confidence in future cash flows and commitment to increase cash returned to shareholders."

Presentation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted free cash flow are described in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures section of this document.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and energy and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA







REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72.5

$ 70.5 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts and other of $33.1 and $34.3, respectively 1,147.0

1,102.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 254.6

391.2 Total current assets 1,474.1

1,564.4 Restricted cash and marketable securities 119.2

108.1 Property and equipment, net 8,093.6

8,020.1 Goodwill 11,497.7

11,400.1 Other intangible assets, net 125.8

106.5 Other assets 686.4

417.8 Total assets $ 21,996.8

$ 21,617.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 719.6

$ 761.5 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt 1,561.3

690.7 Deferred revenue 331.3

338.7 Accrued landfill and environmental costs, current portion 142.3

130.6 Accrued interest 75.3

68.5 Other accrued liabilities 741.2

728.6 Total current liabilities 3,571.0

2,718.6 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 6,883.9

7,646.8 Accrued landfill and environmental costs, net of current portion 1,709.8

1,701.6 Deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities, net 1,060.5

1,028.3 Insurance reserves, net of current portion 264.5

270.8 Other long-term liabilities 551.9

321.4 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50 shares authorized; none issued —

— Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 750 shares authorized; 353.0 and 351.9 issued and outstanding, respectively 3.5

3.5 Additional paid-in capital 4,960.7

4,924.9 Retained earnings 4,987.9

4,750.5 Treasury stock, at cost; 32.2 and 29.4 shares, respectively (2,003.1)

(1,782.6) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 3.9

30.8 Total Republic Services, Inc. stockholders' equity 7,952.9

7,927.1 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary 2.3

2.4 Total stockholders' equity 7,955.2

7,929.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,996.8

$ 21,617.0

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 2,605.3

$ 2,517.8

$ 5,075.9

$ 4,945.2 Expenses:













Cost of operations 1,617.0

1,577.2

3,123.1

3,047.0 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 264.2

255.5

515.8

518.6 Accretion 20.5

20.2

40.9

40.6 Selling, general and administrative 264.5

252.9

530.9

514.0 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets and asset impairments, net 0.2

—

0.5

(0.7) Restructuring charges 1.5

3.8

4.5

13.3 Operating income 437.4

408.2

860.2

812.4 Interest expense (98.5)

(96.5)

(198.9)

(191.3) Loss from unconsolidated equity method investment (11.5)

(0.1)

(23.1)

(0.1) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(0.3)

—

(0.3) Interest income 1.4

0.2

3.3

0.4 Other (expense) income, net (0.2)

1.1

(0.1)

2.2 Income before income taxes 328.6

312.6

641.4

623.3 Provision for income taxes 77.7

76.9

155.6

149.7 Net income 250.9

235.7

485.8

473.6 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary 0.6

(0.8)

(0.1)

(1.0) Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. $ 251.5

$ 234.9

$ 485.7

$ 472.6 Basic earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.78

$ 0.72

$ 1.51

$ 1.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding 321.7

327.4

322.0

329.0 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:













Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78

$ 0.71

$ 1.50

$ 1.43 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 322.8

328.8

323.1

330.5 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.375

$ 0.345

$ 0.750

$ 0.690

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 485.8

$ 473.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 556.7

559.2 Non-cash interest expense 23.3

21.4 Restructuring related charges 4.5

13.3 Stock-based compensation 20.1

19.9 Deferred tax provision 40.3

52.4 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of adjustments 15.9

13.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

0.3 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and asset impairments, net (0.2)

0.6 Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds —

— Environmental adjustments (10.3)

2.5 Loss from unconsolidated equity method investment 23.1

0.1 Excess income tax benefit from stock-based compensation activity —

— Other non-cash items (0.8)

0.5 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (53.0)

(17.7) Prepaid expenses and other assets 101.3

48.0 Accounts payable 12.8

30.7 Restructuring expenditures (6.5)

(12.6) Capping, closure and post-closure expenditures (23.8)

(22.1) Remediation expenditures (17.8)

(21.2) Withdrawal expenditures - multiemployer pension funds —

— Other liabilities (35.8)

(2.6) Proceeds from retirement of certain hedging relationships —

31.1 Cash provided by operating activities 1,135.6

1,191.0 Cash used in investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (588.7)

(542.1) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 7.9

4.3 Cash used in acquisitions and investments, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (178.9)

(69.3) Cash received from business divestitures (0.2)

1.1 Purchases of restricted marketable securities (8.2)

(32.1) Sales of restricted marketable securities 7.8

31.9 Other (2.3)

0.2 Cash used in investing activities (762.6)

(606.0) Cash used in financing activities:





Proceeds from notes payable and long-term debt, net of fees 2,284.2

2,418.7 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of discount and fees —

781.9 Payments of notes payable and long-term debt and senior notes (2,194.2)

(3,133.8) Issuances of common stock, net (3.1)

8.2 Purchases of common stock for treasury (202.5)

(474.0) Cash dividends paid (241.7)

(227.7) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiary (0.2)

(0.6) Other (5.1)

(4.1) Cash used in financing activities (362.6)

(631.4) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 10.4

(46.4) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of year 133.3

179.1 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 143.7

$ 132.7

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018. All amounts below are in millions and as a percentage of our revenue, except per share data.

REVENUE

The following table reflects our total revenue by line of business for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Collection:





































Residential $ 570.1

21.9

%

$ 560.6

22.3

%

$ 1,127.5

22.2

%

$ 1,109.2

22.4

% Small-container 792.0

30.4





764.5

30.4





1,570.0

30.9





1,513.6

30.6



Large-container 573.9

22.0





556.3

22.1





1,104.5

21.8





1,072.5

21.7



Other 11.7

0.4





11.1

0.4





22.5

0.4





21.6

0.4



Total collection 1,947.7

74.7





1,892.5

75.2





3,824.5

75.3





3,716.9

75.1



Transfer 343.7







320.8







638.1







609.3





Less: intercompany (192.6)







(183.8)







(364.1)







(354.0)





Transfer, net 151.1

5.8





137.0

5.4





274.0

5.4





255.3

5.2



Landfill 608.9







580.6







1,145.4







1,130.5





Less: intercompany (271.4)







(265.3)







(511.2)







(508.7)





Landfill, net 337.5

13.0





315.3

12.5





634.2

12.5





621.8

12.6



Energy services 40.8

1.6





50.2

2.0





85.8

1.7





98.1

2.0



Other:





































Recycling processing and commodity sales 71.9

2.7





68.0

2.7





144.8

2.9





143.8

2.9



Other non-core 56.3

2.2





54.8

2.2





112.6

2.2





109.3

2.2



Total other 128.2

4.9





122.8

4.9





257.4

5.1





253.1

5.1



Total revenue $ 2,605.3

100.0

%

$ 2,517.8

100.0

%

$ 5,075.9

100.0

%

$ 4,945.2

100.0

%

The following table reflects changes in components of our revenue, as a percentage of total revenue, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Average yield 2.8 %

2.1 %

2.9 %

2.1 % Fuel recovery fees 0.1



0.6



0.1



0.6

Total price 2.9



2.7



3.0



2.7

Volume (1) 0.1



0.6



(0.7)



1.2

Recycling processing and commodity sales 0.2



(1.4)



—



(1.3)

Energy services (0.4)



0.2



(0.2)



0.3

Total internal growth 2.8



2.1



2.1



2.9

Acquisitions / divestitures, net 0.7



1.8



0.5



1.8

Subtotal 3.5 %

3.9 %

2.6 %

4.7 % Adoption of the new revenue recognition standard — %

(4.3) %

— %

(4.2) % Total 3.5 %

(0.4) %

2.6 %

0.5 %















Core price 4.6 %

3.6 %

4.7 %

3.7 %

















(1) The decrease in volume of (0.7)% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a decrease of (0.3)% due to one less work day as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Average yield is defined as revenue growth from the change in average price per unit of service, expressed as a percentage. Core price is defined as price increases to our customers and fees, excluding fuel recovery fees, net of price decreases to retain customers. We also measure changes in average yield and core price as a percentage of related-business revenue, defined as total revenue excluding recycled commodities and fuel recovery fees, to determine the effectiveness of our pricing strategies. Average yield as a percentage of related-business revenue was 3.0% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2.2% and 2.3% for the same respective periods in 2018. Core price as a percentage of related-business revenue was 4.9% and 5.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and 3.9% and 4.0% for the same respective periods in 2018.

The following table reflects changes in average yield and volume, as a percentage of total revenue by line of business, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018



Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume



Yield

Volume (1)

Yield

Volume

Collection:

































Residential 2.7

% (1.9)

% 2.0

% (2.8)

%

2.8

% (2.0)

% 2.0

% (2.8)

% Small-container 3.7

% (1.0)

% 2.6

% —

%

3.6

% (0.8)

% 2.6

% (0.1)

% Large-container 3.3

% (0.6)

% 2.5

% 2.5

%

3.6

% (0.2)

% 2.5

% 2.2

% Total collection 3.3

% (1.1)

% 2.4

% (0.1)

%

3.4

% (1.0)

% 2.4

% (0.2)

% Landfill:

































Municipal solid waste 3.2

% 4.5

% 2.0

% 1.8

%

3.3

% 5.4

% 2.1

% 0.5

% Construction and demolition waste 2.2

% 3.3

% 2.2

% 8.3

%

2.1

% 4.6

% 2.2

% 7.2

% Special waste —

% 9.8

% —

% (4.5)

%

—

% (4.4)

% —

% 14.3

% Total landfill 1.7

% 5.8

% 1.2

% (0.1)

%

1.5

% 1.2

% 1.2

% 5.8

%



(1) Changes in volume, as a percentage of total revenue, have been adjusted to exclude the impact from one less workday as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

COST OF OPERATIONS

The following table summarizes the major components of our cost of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Labor and related benefits $ 551.7

21.2 %

$ 539.0

21.4 %

$ 1,088.9

21.5 %

$ 1,068.1

21.6 % Transfer and disposal costs 221.5

8.5



214.6

8.5



418.9

8.2



402.9

8.1

Maintenance and repairs 251.0

9.6



251.3

10.0



492.8

9.7



491.5

9.9

Transportation and subcontract costs 171.4

6.6



166.4

6.6



325.1

6.4



315.8

6.4

Fuel 96.8

3.7



104.3

4.1



188.9

3.7



185.8

3.8

Disposal fees and taxes 85.0

3.3



83.2

3.3



158.2

3.1



157.5

3.2

Landfill operating costs 67.2

2.6



56.6

2.2



120.9

2.4



108.7

2.2

Risk management 63.6

2.4



56.2

2.2



116.1

2.3



108.1

2.2

Other 108.8

4.2



105.6

4.3



213.3

4.2



208.6

4.2

Total cost of operations $ 1,617.0

62.1 %

$ 1,577.2

62.6 %

$ 3,123.1

61.5 %

$ 3,047.0

61.6 %

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our cost of operations by cost component to that of other companies.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table summarizes our selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Salaries and related benefits $ 182.5

7.0 %

$ 170.4

6.8 %

$ 366.7

7.2 %

$ 346.9

7.0 % Provision for doubtful accounts 8.4

0.3



6.8

0.3



15.9

0.3



13.6

0.3

Other 73.6

2.8



75.7

2.9



148.3

2.9



153.5

3.1

Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 264.5

10.1 %

$ 252.9

10.0 %

$ 530.9

10.4 %

$ 514.0

10.4 %

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our selling, general and administrative expenses by cost component to those of other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA

The following table calculates EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. $ 251.5

$ 234.9

$ 485.7

$ 472.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.6)

0.8

0.1

1.0 Provision for income taxes 77.7

76.9

155.6

149.7 Other income, net 0.2

(1.1)

0.1

(2.2) Interest income (1.4)

(0.2)

(3.3)

(0.4) Interest expense 98.5

96.5

198.9

191.3 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 264.2

255.5

515.8

518.6 Accretion 20.5

20.2

40.9

40.6 EBITDA $ 710.6

$ 683.5

$ 1,393.8

$ 1,371.2

We believe that presenting EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides important information concerning our operating performance exclusive of certain non-cash and other costs. EBITDA demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy, which includes reinvesting in existing capital assets to ensure a high level of customer service, investing in capital assets to facilitate growth in our customer base and services provided, maintaining our investment grade credit ratings and minimizing debt, paying cash dividends, repurchasing our common stock, and maintaining and improving our market position through business optimization. This measure has limitations. Although depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion are considered operating costs in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they represent the allocation of non-cash costs generally associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior years. Our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Earnings

Reported diluted earnings per share was $0.78 and $1.50 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $0.71 and $1.43 for the same periods in 2018. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, we recorded a number of charges and other expenses and gains that impacted our EBITDA, pre-tax income, net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. (net income – Republic) and diluted earnings per share. The tables below sets forth such measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such charges, other expenses and gains: