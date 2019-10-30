Republic Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today reported net income of $298.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, versus $263.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 period. Excluding certain gains and expenses, on an adjusted basis, net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $291.7 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, versus $269.0 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 period.

"We are pleased with our third quarter results. The team's continued ability to tightly manage costs and capitalize on favorable solid waste trends enabled us to price in excess of cost inflation and expand underlying EBITDA margin by 60 basis points. During the quarter we invested $275 million in acquisitions, further strengthening our leading market position and increasing the scale of our operations," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "We now expect to outperform our original 2019 full-year adjusted EPS guidance and achieve the upper-end of our adjusted free cash flow guidance range. The momentum in our business and stable economic backdrop position us well for continued growth in 2020."

Third-Quarter Highlights:

EPS was $0.93 per share. Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.91 per share, an increase of 11 percent over the prior year.

per share. Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was per share, an increase of 11 percent over the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities was $651 million and adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $372 million . Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $1.8 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $1.0 billion .

and adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was . Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was and adjusted free cash flow was . Cash flow invested in acquisitions was $275 million , or $228 million net of divestitures. This brings the Company's year-to-date acquisition investment to $490 million , or $441 million net of divestitures. The annual revenue acquired, net of divestitures, in the third quarter was approximately $55 million . Year-to-date annual revenue acquired, net of divestitures, was approximately $161 million .

, or net of divestitures. This brings the Company's year-to-date acquisition investment to , or net of divestitures. The annual revenue acquired, net of divestitures, in the third quarter was approximately . Year-to-date annual revenue acquired, net of divestitures, was approximately . Total cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases was $271 million .

. Core price increased revenue by 4.7 percent. Core price consisted of 5.7 percent in the open market and 3.1 percent in the restricted portion of the business. This is the highest level of core price the Company has achieved in over a decade.

Average yield was 2.8 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $742 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.0 percent of revenue, a decrease of 40 basis points versus the prior year. Underlying margin expanded 60 basis points during the quarter but was more than offset by a 50 basis point headwind from lower recycled commodity prices and a 50 basis point headwind from an additional workday in the quarter relative to the prior year.

and adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.0 percent of revenue, a decrease of 40 basis points versus the prior year. Underlying margin expanded 60 basis points during the quarter but was more than offset by a 50 basis point headwind from lower recycled commodity prices and a 50 basis point headwind from an additional workday in the quarter relative to the prior year. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 10.4 percent.

The Company continued to convert CPI-based contracts to more favorable pricing mechanisms for the annual price adjustment. The Company now has approximately $775 million in annual revenue, or 31 percent of its approximately $2.5 billion CPI-based book of business, tied to either a waste-related index or a fixed-rate increase of 3 percent or greater.

in annual revenue, or 31 percent of its approximately CPI-based book of business, tied to either a waste-related index or a fixed-rate increase of 3 percent or greater. The Company continued to reprice and de-risk its recycling collection and processing businesses. Through the end of the third quarter, the Company repriced approximately 35 percent of its recycling collection contracts and 55 percent of its contracted recycling processing volume.

To help reduce recycling contamination rates and ensure local recycling programs remain sustainable for future generations, Republic introduced a free, downloadable curriculum for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The curriculum is designed to support students' real-world learning about sustainability and how to recycle properly.

The Company was certified as a Great Place to Work ® for the third consecutive year.

for the third consecutive year. Republic was named to both the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, the Company was the first U.S. recycling and solid waste services provider to have its 2030 emissions reduction target of 35 percent approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)¹ as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The rankings and emission reduction target highlight Republic's continued leadership in corporate governance, environmental, social and financial sustainability.

1 SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

Raised Full-Year 2019 EPS Guidance and Reaffirmed 2019 Free Cash Flow Guidance

Republic raised its full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $3.28 to $3.30 and reaffirmed its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance of $1,125 million to $1,175 million. The Company now expects to achieve the upper-end of its adjusted free cash flow guidance range.

The Company provided additional details as follows:

Cash Utilization: Republic expects to invest approximately $550 million in acquisitions and $150 million in solar energy investments that qualify for tax credits. Additionally, the Company expects to return approximately $900 million total cash to shareholders, through approximately $500 million of dividends and $400 million in share repurchases.

2020 Preliminary Financial Outlook

Republic is providing a preliminary financial outlook for 2020. It should be noted that the preliminary outlook does not represent full detailed guidance, but rather a point-in-time estimate based on its current projection of 2019 performance, early indicators from the 2020 budget process and current business and economic conditions. Consistent with prior practice, the Company will provide financial guidance in February 2020.

2020 Preliminary Financial Outlook :

Expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $3.46 to $3.51 . This outlook assumes:

to . This outlook assumes: An effective tax rate of 21 percent and a non-cash charge of approximately $110 million related to solar energy investments that qualify for tax credits.

related to solar energy investments that qualify for tax credits. Expect adjusted free cash flow to be in a range of $1,150 million to $1,200 million .

to . In 2020, the Company expects to reinvest approximately $100 million of its tax-reform savings into its fleet and front-line employee facilities, which represents a $25 million increase from the $75 million investment in 2019.

Adjusted free cash flow consists of cash provided by operating activities, less property and equipment received, plus proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, and is exclusive of cash paid for restructuring, net of tax.

Mr. Slager further commented, "We expect current business and economic conditions to continue into 2020, positioning us well for another year of strong pricing, positive volume growth and continued EBITDA margin expansion. Additionally, our acquisition pipeline remains robust and we believe 2020 could be another strong year of investment, similar to 2019."

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Republic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share for shareholders of record on January 2, 2020, which will be paid on January 15, 2020.

Presentation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted free cash flow are described in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures section of this document. The adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow related to the full-year guidance and preliminary outlook are described in the 2019 Financial Guidance and 2020 Preliminary Financial Outlook sections of this press release.

SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA







REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts)









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 55.6

$ 70.5 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts and other of $35.7 and $34.3, respectively 1,162.9

1,102.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 255.4

391.2 Total current assets 1,473.9

1,564.4 Restricted cash and marketable securities 121.3

108.1 Property and equipment, net 8,257.6

8,020.1 Goodwill 11,650.5

11,400.1 Other intangible assets, net 124.1

106.5 Other assets 701.7

417.8 Total assets $ 22,329.1

$ 21,617.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 697.2

$ 761.5 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt 912.8

690.7 Deferred revenue 341.1

338.7 Accrued landfill and environmental costs, current portion 153.2

130.6 Accrued interest 79.7

68.5 Other accrued liabilities 813.4

728.6 Total current liabilities 2,997.4

2,718.6 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 7,705.8

7,646.8 Accrued landfill and environmental costs, net of current portion 1,702.0

1,701.6 Deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities, net 1,074.6

1,028.3 Insurance reserves, net of current portion 279.3

270.8 Other long-term liabilities 591.5

321.4 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50 shares authorized; none issued —

— Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 750 shares authorized; 353.3 and 351.9 issued and outstanding, respectively 3.5

3.5 Additional paid-in capital 4,979.5

4,924.9 Retained earnings 5,155.9

4,750.5 Treasury stock, at cost; 33.9 and 29.4 shares, respectively (2,153.9)

(1,782.6) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8.5)

30.8 Total Republic Services, Inc. stockholders' equity 7,976.5

7,927.1 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary 2.0

2.4 Total stockholders' equity 7,978.5

7,929.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,329.1

$ 21,617.0

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 2,646.9

$ 2,565.7

$ 7,722.7

$ 7,510.9 Expenses:













Cost of operations 1,631.4

1,577.4

4,754.4

4,624.4 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 267.3

262.4

783.1

781.0 Accretion 20.5

20.1

61.4

60.7 Selling, general and administrative 275.4

260.9

806.3

775.0 Gain on disposition of assets and asset impairments, net (24.0)

(4.6)

(23.5)

(5.3) Restructuring charges 8.5

9.2

13.0

22.5 Operating income 467.8

440.3

1,328.0

1,252.6 Interest expense (98.0)

(96.0)

(296.9)

(287.3) Loss from unconsolidated equity method investment (4.0)

(5.6)

(27.2)

(5.7) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(0.3) Interest income 2.0

0.5

5.4

1.0 Other income, net 1.7

1.1

1.6

3.3 Income before income taxes 369.5

340.3

1,010.9

963.6 Provision for income taxes 71.5

77.4

227.1

227.1 Net income 298.0

262.9

783.8

736.5 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary 0.3

0.5

0.2

(0.5) Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. $ 298.3

$ 263.4

$ 784.0

$ 736.0 Basic earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.93

$ 0.81

$ 2.44

$ 2.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding 320.6

325.5

321.5

327.8 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:













Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93

$ 0.81

$ 2.43

$ 2.23 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 321.7

326.9

322.6

329.3 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.405

$ 0.375

$ 1.155

$ 1.065

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 783.8

$ 736.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 844.5

841.7 Non-cash interest expense 34.9

31.4 Restructuring related charges 13.0

22.5 Stock-based compensation 29.2

29.4 Deferred tax provision 72.9

113.7 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of adjustments 23.4

24.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

0.3 Gain on disposition of assets and asset impairments, net (22.4)

(1.7) Environmental adjustments (9.6)

3.3 Loss from unconsolidated equity method investment 27.2

5.7 Other non-cash items (0.9)

0.6 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (65.3)

(72.1) Prepaid expenses and other assets 98.3

(13.5) Accounts payable (9.3)

58.6 Restructuring expenditures (7.9)

(18.7) Capping, closure and post-closure expenditures (47.7)

(42.5) Remediation expenditures (29.4)

(30.2) Other liabilities 52.2

26.4 Proceeds from retirement of certain hedging relationships —

31.1 Cash provided by operating activities 1,786.9

1,746.9 Cash used in investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (908.3)

(820.5) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 11.7

7.9 Cash used in acquisitions and investments, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (455.9)

(130.5) Cash received from business divestitures 41.6

10.6 Purchases of restricted marketable securities (9.1)

(35.4) Sales of restricted marketable securities 8.6

36.2 Other (5.2)

— Cash used in investing activities (1,316.6)

(931.7) Cash used in financing activities:





Proceeds from notes payable and long-term debt, net of fees 3,504.8

3,296.7 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of discount and fees 891.9

782.0 Payments of notes payable and long-term debt and senior notes (4,145.9)

(4,032.6) Issuances of common stock, net 5.3

19.9 Purchases of common stock for treasury (353.8)

(574.9) Cash dividends paid (361.9)

(340.0) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary (0.2)

(0.6) Other (15.2)

(7.9) Cash used in financing activities (475.0)

(857.4) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (4.7)

(42.2) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of year 133.3

179.1 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 128.6

$ 136.9

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018. All amounts below are in millions and as a percentage of our revenue, except per share data.

REVENUE

The following table reflects our total revenue by line of business for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Collection:





































Residential $ 574.4

21.7

%

$ 563.2

22.0

%

$ 1,701.8

22.0

%

$ 1,672.4

22.3

% Small-container 799.1

30.2





772.5

30.1





2,369.0

30.7





2,286.0

30.4



Large-container 583.6

22.1





561.3

21.9





1,688.2

21.9





1,633.5

21.8



Other 11.7

0.4





11.0

0.4





34.2

0.4





32.6

0.4



Total collection 1,968.8

74.4





1,908.0

74.4





5,793.2

75.0





5,624.5

74.9



Transfer 347.1







322.9







985.8







932.5





Less: intercompany (192.2)







(180.6)







(556.8)







(534.6)





Transfer, net 154.9

5.8





142.3

5.5





429.0

5.6





397.9

5.3



Landfill 605.3







590.2







1,750.7







1,720.7





Less: intercompany (265.5)







(258.8)







(776.6)







(767.5)





Landfill, net 339.8

12.8





331.4

12.9





974.1

12.6





953.2

12.7



Environmental services 57.8

2.2





51.5

2.0





143.6

1.8





149.6

2.0



Other:





































Recycling processing and commodity sales 68.6

2.6





76.0

3.0





213.2

2.8





219.9

2.9



Other non-core 57.0

2.2





56.5

2.2





169.6

2.2





165.8

2.2



Total other 125.6

4.8





132.5

5.2





382.8

5.0





385.7

5.1



Total revenue $ 2,646.9

100.0

%

$ 2,565.7

100.0

%

$ 7,722.7

100.0

%

$ 7,510.9

100.0

%

The following table reflects changes in components of our revenue, as a percentage of total revenue, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Average yield

2.8 %

2.4 %

2.8 %

2.2 % Fuel recovery fees

(0.2)



0.8



0.1



0.7

Total price

2.6



3.2



2.9



2.9

Volume (1)

0.1



(0.1)



(0.4)



0.8

Recycling processing and commodity sales

(0.3)



(1.0)



(0.1)



(1.2)

Environmental services

(0.4)



0.1



(0.3)



0.2

Total internal growth

2.0



2.2



2.1



2.7

Acquisitions / divestitures, net

1.2



1.9



0.7



1.8

Subtotal

3.2 %

4.1 %

2.8 %

4.5 % Adoption of the new revenue recognition standard

— %

(4.0) %

— %

(4.1) % Total

3.2 %

0.1 %

2.8 %

0.4 %

















Core price

4.7 %

3.9 %

4.7 %

3.8 %



(1) The increase in volume of 0.1% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes an increase of 0.5% due to one additional work day as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Average yield is defined as revenue growth from the change in average price per unit of service, expressed as a percentage. Core price is defined as price increases to our customers and fees, excluding fuel recovery fees, net of price decreases to retain customers. We also measure changes in average yield and core price as a percentage of related-business revenue, defined as total revenue excluding recycled commodities and fuel recovery fees, to determine the effectiveness of our pricing strategies. Average yield as a percentage of related-business revenue was 2.9% and 3.0% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and 2.5% and 2.4% for the same respective periods in 2018. Core price as a percentage of related-business revenue was 5.0% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and 4.2% and 4.0% for the same respective periods in 2018.

The following table reflects changes in average yield and volume, as a percentage of total revenue by line of business, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018



Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume



Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume

Collection:

































Residential 2.5

% (1.4)

% 2.3

% (2.9)

%

2.7

% (1.8)

% 2.1

% (2.8)

% Small-container 4.1

% (0.8)

% 3.0

% (0.3)

%

3.8

% (0.8)

% 2.8

% (0.2)

% Large-container 2.5

% 0.4

% 3.0

% 0.6

%

3.2

% —

% 2.7

% 1.7

% Landfill:

































Municipal solid waste 3.3

% 1.8

% 2.2

% 3.0

%

3.3

% 4.1

% 2.1

% 1.3

% Construction and demolition waste 2.3

% 15.8

% 2.0

% (0.6)

%

2.2

% 8.7

% 2.2

% 4.2

% Special waste —

% (6.6)

% —

% 3.9

%

—

% (5.1)

% —

% 10.6

%

COST OF OPERATIONS

The following table summarizes the major components of our cost of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Labor and related benefits

$ 558.9

21.1

%

$ 536.1

20.9

%

$ 1,647.7

21.3

%

$ 1,604.2

21.4

% Transfer and disposal costs

216.5

8.2





214.9

8.4





634.8

8.2





617.8

8.2



Maintenance and repairs

265.0

10.0





250.8

9.8





757.8

9.8





742.3

9.9



Transportation and subcontract costs

179.1

6.8





166.5

6.5





504.7

6.6





482.3

6.4



Fuel

94.2

3.6





103.9

4.0





283.1

3.7





289.7

3.9



Disposal fees and taxes

84.7

3.2





82.9

3.2





242.9

3.1





240.4

3.2



Landfill operating costs

63.5

2.4





60.7

2.4





184.4

2.4





169.4

2.3



Risk management

54.4

2.0





52.4

2.0





170.5

2.2





160.5

2.1



Other

115.1

4.3





109.2

4.3





328.5

4.3





317.8

4.2



Total cost of operations

$ 1,631.4

61.6

%

$ 1,577.4

61.5

%

$ 4,754.4

61.6

%

$ 4,624.4

61.6

%

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our cost of operations by cost component to that of other companies.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table summarizes our selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Salaries and related benefits

$ 186.0

7.0

%

$ 173.9

6.8

%

$ 552.7

7.2

%

$ 520.8

6.9

% Provision for doubtful accounts

7.5

0.3





10.8

0.4





23.4

0.3





24.4

0.3



Other

81.9

3.1





76.2

3.0





230.2

2.9





229.8

3.1



Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 275.4

10.4

%

$ 260.9

10.2

%

$ 806.3

10.4

%

$ 775.0

10.3

%

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our selling, general and administrative expenses by cost component to those of other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA

The following table calculates EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. $ 298.3

$ 263.4

$ 784.0

$ 736.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.3)

(0.5)

(0.2)

0.5 Provision for income taxes 71.5

77.4

227.1

227.1 Other income, net (1.7)

(1.1)

(1.6)

(3.3) Interest income (2.0)

(0.5)

(5.4)

(1.0) Interest expense 98.0

96.0

296.9

287.3 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 267.3

262.4

783.1

781.0 Accretion 20.5

20.1

61.4

60.7 EBITDA $ 751.6

$ 717.2

$ 2,145.3

$ 2,088.3

We believe that presenting EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides important information concerning our operating performance exclusive of certain non-cash and other costs. EBITDA demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy, which includes reinvesting in existing capital assets to ensure a high level of customer service, investing in capital assets to facilitate growth in our customer base and services provided, maintaining our investment grade credit ratings and minimizing debt, paying cash dividends, repurchasing our common stock, and maintaining and improving our market position through business optimization. This measure has limitations. Although depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion are considered operating costs in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they represent the allocation of non-cash costs generally associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior years. Our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Earnings

Reported diluted earnings per share was $0.93 and $2.43 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $0.81 and $2.23 for the same periods in 2018. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, we recorded a number of charges and other expenses and gains that impacted our EBITDA, pre-tax income, net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. (Net Income – Republic) and diluted earnings per share. The tables below sets forth such measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such charges, other expenses and gains: