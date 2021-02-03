Republic Services Named One of Fortune's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) announced today that it has been named to Fortune's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies list. The recognition highlights Republic's ongoing team-focused management, innovation and socially responsible business practices, which have fostered a world-class reputation.

"Republic Services is honored to be included in Fortune's 2021 World's Most Admired Companies, an accomplishment that signifies our company's commitment to our people, customers, communities and the environment," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "As an essential services provider, this past year has been a demonstration of both our innovative culture and our values in action, and I thank our 36,000 employees for their relentless efforts resulting in the continuity of our services."

Republic Services is included in the Diversified Outsourcing Services industry category. Companies are ranked on the World's Most Admired Companies list based on survey responses from approximately 14,000 senior executives, directors and analysts on several key criteria, including innovation, management strengths, talent attraction and retention, social responsibility and business effectiveness.

As an industry leader, Republic Services has received other notable third-party recognition over the last year, including 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens, Forbes' 2020 Best Employers for Women and Ethisphere's 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies, and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

About Fortune's Most Admired Companies

The World's Most Admired Companies list is a ranking of corporate reputation based on a survey of select executives, directors and analysts. Fortune and its partners pull an aggregate list of 1,500 companies with revenues of $10 billion or more. From there, the list is narrowed to 670 companies across 52 industries that were then ranked by survey respondents. The survey takes place in the fall.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.republicservices.com

