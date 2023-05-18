Republic Services Opens Recycling Learning Center for Seattle Community

Center offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the recycling process at the region's largest facility

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, opened the Seattle region's first and only recycling education center at the company's recycling facility in Seattle. The Seattle Learning Center is designed to educate the community, including children, on proper recycling behaviors and offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look into recycling technology and the process for different materials.

Educational displays detail the recycling process while visitors are able to try their hand at sorting on the miniature conveyor belt. Visitors can climb into the cab of a Republic Services recycling truck and see first-hand how many controls it takes to operate one of these trucks. King County Executive, Dow Constantine and Dana Ralph, Mayor of Kent commence the ribbon cutting to mark the grand opening of the Seattle Learning Center.

"Republic Services shares the Puget Sound region's strong commitment to sustainability and the environment," said Ryan Lawler, area president. "Education plays a critical role in the effectiveness of recycling programs, and we're proud to share our expertise through the Seattle Learning Center to increase the amount of recyclable materials collected in our community."

The Learning Center's educational displays showcase recycling facts and best practices, and visually display the recycling process. Guided tours by recycling experts will help visitors learn how to properly recycle materials and the positive impact recycling has on the Puget Sound region. Visitors can climb into the cab of a Republic Services recycling truck, and tours conclude with a virtual view of the recycling center's operations. Free tours of Republic's Seattle Learning Center, located at 2733 3rd Avenue South, can be scheduled by emailing [email protected].

Republic's Seattle Recycling Facility, located within Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, is one of the company's largest, contributing to the region's circular economy. Each year, the facility processes 200,000 tons of recyclables. Reuse of these materials has a climate benefit equal to planting 500,000 acres of forest or taking more than 85,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road.1

Republic Services processes five million tons of recyclable materials annually through its 71 recycling facilities throughout the country. In addition to the Seattle Learning Center, the company operates learning centers in Las Vegas, Nev., and Plano, Texas.

