Republic Services Recognized on CDP "A List" for Taking Lead on Climate Change

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) announced today that CDP, the global environmental impact nonprofit, named the Company to the prestigious Climate "A List" for its science-based goals, strategies and actions to lower greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate risks.

"It's rewarding to see Republic Services' environmental efforts recognized by the CDP," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "We are striving to reduce our carbon footprint while expanding our capabilities to solve our customers' evolving recycling and waste needs through our new 2030 sustainability goals. This achievement provides important market recognition of our climate leadership."

CDP's annual rankings recognize companies from around the world that are pioneers for action on climate change, water and deforestation. In 2019, CDP scored more than 8,400 companies, with only the top two percent making the A List.

"Republic Services is a model for true corporate sustainability leadership," said Bruno Sarda, president of CDP North America. "Climate change is an undeniable business risk if unaddressed, and we must transition to a low-carbon economy now to avoid the worst impacts. A List companies know sustainability presents an exciting race to the top, an opportunity to innovate and rethink business as usual, proving that environmental responsibility simply makes good business sense."

In 2019 Republic announced a new set of long-term goals designed to address critical global macrotrends related to the Company's most important sustainability risks and opportunities. These goals also align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our Blue Planet: 2030 Goals

Safety Amplified:

Zero employee fatalities



Reduce OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) to 2.0 or less by 2030

Engaged Workforce: Achieve and maintain employee engagement scores at or above 88 percent by 2030

Climate Leadership: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 35 percent by 2030 (2017 baseline year), approved by SBTi 1

Circular Economy: Increase recovery of key materials by 40 percent on a combined basis by 2030 (2017 baseline year)

Regenerative Landfills: Increase biogas sent to beneficial reuse by 50 percent by 2030 (2017 baseline year)

Charitable Giving: Positively impact 20 million people by 2030

The CDP Climate A List score reflects Republic's commitment to sustainability, including the new goals, increased disclosures and notable sustainability achievements as demonstrated by inclusion in Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Forbes 2019 Best Employers for Women and Ethisphere's 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies. Click here to learn more about Republic's sustainability commitment.

About CDP

The CDP is a leading global nonprofit organization that drives sustainable economics worldwide. In 2019, over 525 investors with over $96 trillion in assets and 125 major purchasers with $3.6 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform. Click here for the full list of companies named to this year's CDP Climate Change A List.

1 Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). On July 30, 2019, Republic Services' 2030 Climate Leadership goal was approved by the SBTi.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.republicservices.com

