Republic Services Reports Meaningful Progress on 2030 Sustainability Goals

PHOENIX, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has released its annual Sustainability Report to share progress and achievements toward meeting its 2030 sustainability goals announced last year.

"Our year-one 2019 achievements demonstrate a sustained ability to connect financial results with environmental and social performance, including addressing various risks and opportunities posed by climate change," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "I'm particularly proud of the progress we're making in supporting the circular economy, generating renewable energy and helping our communities through the Republic Services Charitable Foundation."

Republic's Our Blue Planet: 2030 Goals are ambitious, and they align with select United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals addressing critical global macrotrends. The goals are also integrated into the Company's business strategy, designed to help achieve long-term financial targets while creating value for key stakeholders.

Our Blue Planet: 2030 Goals

Safety Amplified:

Zero employee fatalities



Reduce OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) to 2.0 or less by 2030

Engaged Workforce: Achieve and maintain employee engagement scores at or above 88 percent by 2030

Climate Leadership: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 (2017 baseline year), approved by SBTi 1

Circular Economy: Increase recovery of key materials by 40 percent on a combined basis by 2030 (2017 baseline year)

Regenerative Landfills: Increase biogas sent to beneficial reuse by 50 percent by 2030 (2017 baseline year)

Charitable Giving: Positively impact 20 million people by 2030

The report highlights the Company's 2019 progress against its long-term goals. During this time, Republic became the first U.S. recycling and solid waste services provider to have its emissions reduction target approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative1. Additionally, Republic was named to the North American and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for a fourth consecutive year, the CDP Climate A List, Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies list, and Forbes Best Employers for Women list.

"This broad third-party recognition highlights our leadership in corporate governance as well as environmental, social and financial aspects of sustainability," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "We're committed to increased transparency on metrics that matter to our stakeholders as we pursue our 2030 goals."

In addition to the 2019 Sustainability Report, which includes a special section dedicated to how Republic responded to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also released its 2019 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report and 2019 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report.

To learn more about Republic's Blue Planet sustainability platform and to download the 2019 reports, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

1 SBTi, or Science-Based Targets initiative, is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

